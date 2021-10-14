Should Uber drivers reveal their vaccination status to passengers?

Guest: Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Guest: Qarnita Loxton
John is joined by Qarnita Loxton's to discuss her new book, Being Dianne. It is the fourth instalment in Qarnita’s much loved Being-series: Being Kari, Being Lily, Being Shelley and now, Being Dianne. Each novel can be enjoyed as a stand-alone.
Guest: Johann Kirsten
Professor Johann Kirsten joins John to discuss the research note that has been released by The Bureau for Economic Research (BER), the reasons for the report and the necessary impact that it is designed to make.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) on Wednesday released a research note on municipal challenges and their impact on local economic development. The paper was authored by senior economist Helenya Fourie and director Professor Johann Kirsten. It comes just weeks ahead of local government elections.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Dr Dvora Joseph Davey
John is joined by Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey to discuss recent progress in the study of the COVID virus in relation to the effects that it may have on a pregnant woman and her unborn child. She will also address the vaccination concerns that are often expressed by parents-to-be in their decision whether to be vaccinated or not vaccinated.
Callers often phone in with concern as to whether vaccination is a wise choice for a pregnant mother. Western Cape medicine continues to study and compare and Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey will express an important understanding that should motivate decision.
Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey is an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Cape Town. Dr. Davey received her Master’s Degree in Public Health from Columbia University and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Guest: Kavisha Pillay | Head of Campaigns at Corruption Watch
The National Treasury launched a public dashboard of all Covid-19 expenditure reported to it by national, provincial and local government departments last year. This data, though inconsistent in some parts, has made it possible to understand how much each department spent, the items procured and the suppliers who got the tenders.
Corruption Watch have analyzed how much was spent by the South African Police Service and the results reveal a disturbing trend of gross inflation of prices, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and possible corruption.
Guest: Jan Vermeulin
Jan Vermeulen joins John to discuss the events that have followed Icasa’s emergency spectrum decision. Telkom has made a recent court application seeking to stop Icasa from withdrawing the temporarily assigned spectrum at the end of next month.
ICASA has explained in a brief statement that it ‘intends to oppose the litigation’, but it has not provided any information on what grounds it intends to oppose it.
Jan Vermeulen is an investigative technology journalist and MyBroadband's Editor-at-large.
Guest: Dr Ntombi Sigwebela | Chief of party for vaccinations at Right To Care
Leading health NGO, Right to Care, has announced its mandatory vaccine policy.
All Right to Care staff, consultants, contractors and locums must receive a Covid-19 vaccine within six months of becoming eligible to receive a vaccine.
Following detailed risk assessments of all positions and with a policy that includes reasonable leeway for medical and religious objections, the NGO aims to reach more than 95% vaccination levels of its employees.
John speaks to Chief of party for vaccinations at health NGO Right to Care, Dr Ntombi Sigwebela about how things have been since they made the vaccination mandatory.
Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
John and Iraj Abedian delve into the factors that have compounded to create the reality of an unprecedented Global Energy Crisis and take a look into the prediction of a foreboding future.
In Asia and Europe, energy prices have been increasingly dramatically and the US response will have a dramatic effect.
Demand for energy shot up after China and other major economies began to recover from the pandemic.
In Europe, a cold winter depleted gas reserves, while a long spell of still days reduced wind power supply to the grid.
Guest: Brett Murray | at South African Artist
Award-winning South African artist Brett Murray is back with a new exhibition currently on show in London at the Everard Museum. He joins John Maytham to talk about his latest offering and not being able to attend it.
Award-winning South African artist Brett Murray is back with a new exhibition currently on show in London at the Everard Museum. The exhibition is called LIMBO.
During the lockdown, he set up a studio at home and started working on new material.
Historically most of his work metaphorically throws satirical stones at perceived ills in society but this time around he’s transitioned into something different.