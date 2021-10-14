Introducing Being Dianne

Guest: Dr Dvora Joseph Davey



John is joined by Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey to discuss recent progress in the study of the COVID virus in relation to the effects that it may have on a pregnant woman and her unborn child. She will also address the vaccination concerns that are often expressed by parents-to-be in their decision whether to be vaccinated or not vaccinated.

Callers often phone in with concern as to whether vaccination is a wise choice for a pregnant mother. Western Cape medicine continues to study and compare and Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey will express an important understanding that should motivate decision.

Dr. Dvora Joseph Davey is an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Cape Town. Dr. Davey received her Master’s Degree in Public Health from Columbia University and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

