Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend. 23 October 2021 9:12 AM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 22 October 2021 4:50 PM
'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner' Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist. 22 October 2021 3:19 PM
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Afternoon presenter John Maytham speaks to South Africa's favourite satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys. 22 October 2021 7:00 PM
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!

Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!

15 October 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk joins John to encourage South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.
 #BeASaver is a campaign against vaccine hesitancy. De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.
  Faf de Klerk joins comedian Riaad Moosa, actress Pearl Thusi and Orlando Pirates and national soccer team defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in the Viral Facts Africa campaign as #BeaSAver ambassadors in an attempt to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

New Pat McCay single 'Six String of Love'

22 October 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Pat McCay is a talented singer songwriter from Cape Town, South Africa. Best known for his folk-inspired, bluesy and lyrically rich tunes, his musical talents and captivating voice have seen him play major festivals and venues in SA since 2010. 
Pat wrote Six String of Love to encapsulate a lot of his journey as a human being and singer songwriter. It reflects parts of his process and shines a light on what he witnesses in day to day life. It also speaks of other worldly inspiration and a love for ones instrument as vehicle to also spread love, hence the name : Six String of Love
Previously performing with the band, Two Minute Puzzle, Pat’s musical journey has evolved greatly, much like he has. His magnetic stage presence, charming and entertaining demeanour, coupled with his ability to shift between joy and vulnerability in quick succession, make both him and his path deeply relatable. In addition, his songwriting reflects a raw, poetic and deeply soulful storyteller, with a good story to tell.
In 2011, his song ‘Water’ earned him a top spot on 5fm, an indication of the true and largely untapped potential of this down-to-earth homegrown artist. 
Pat has just wrapped up his fourth album (second under his solo project) to be released on the 18th of November 2021.

Do the Sisonke study participants require vaccine boosters?

22 October 2021 5:41 PM

Guest: Professor Marc Blockman | Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct

John is joined by Professor Marc Blockman to discuss the issues that surround the SAMRC application to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to consider a J&J booster to follow the Sisonke Study. Close to 500 000 healthcare workers in SA have received the vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial, which was launched in mid-February this year. Professor Marc Blockman engages in research with The SA Medical Research Council’s Bioethics Advisory Panel on the Sisonke Trial. 

Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest

22 October 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Menzi Ndhlovu

Book Review with John Maytham

22 October 2021 4:48 PM
The Burning Planet: What do the political manifestos promise to do about the climate crisis?

22 October 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Ethan van Diemen

Ethan van Diemen joins John to discuss the way that each political party manifesto has promised to deal with the climate crisis; and the odds of them actually having the capacity to follow through. 
Ethan is a journalist that is dedicated to investigating climate change, energy and the environment. 

An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground

22 October 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Dmitri Jegels

 

Pieter Dirk Uys 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' Stage Production

22 October 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys

South Africa's favourite satirist and living legend, Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John in person to discuss the launch of his exciting new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' at Theatre on the Bay. 
Once again, Pieter has brought laughter to help us to make some sense of the crazy world we live in! 
With a little help from some of his (and our) favourite personalities... 
Pieter has been kind enough to saves some of the show's stage space for the iconic Evita Bezuidenhout, Nowell Fine, Willie Wikkelspies, Boris Johnson and many many more!

T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa v Australia

22 October 2021 3:45 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorpe | Cricket Correspondent at Mwp

John is joined by Neil Manthorpe to discuss the South Africa v Australia Super 12 Round to be played on Saturday. 
Neil Manthorp is a British-born South African writer. Based in Cape Town, he is best known internationally for his coverage of cricket. He writes for the Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

Zakes Mda Wayfarers’ Hymns

21 October 2021 6:15 PM

Guest: Professor Zakes Mda

John is joined by Zakes Mda to discuss the launch of an exciting new book, 'Wayfarers Hymns'. Zakes Mda is a renowned South African novelist, poet and playwright.
Infused with rhythm and melody, Zakes Mda’s new novel invites you to travel from Lesotho’s Mountain Kingdom to the City of Gold through the history of famo. Famo music was born in the drinking dens of migrant mineworkers in Lesotho, where the men would sing to unwind after work, accompanied by the accordion, a drum and sometimes a bass.
Meet the boy-child Kheleke, a wandering musician, and his surprising sister Moliehi. Then sigh with pleasure at being reunited with Toloki, the professional mourner from Ways of Dying, and his beloved Noria. Passionate and ambitious, Kheleke is a weaver of songs, and his own story is intertwined with the incredible yet true social history of the music: the Time of the Concertina and the Accordion, the wars of the famo gangs, and the battle for control of illegal mines. The end is always a journey – and what a journey this is!

Pressure on Cape Point to extend fishing hours

21 October 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Frans van Rooyen | Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park

