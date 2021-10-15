Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment

Guest: Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Guest: Pat McCay is a talented singer songwriter from Cape Town, South Africa. Best known for his folk-inspired, bluesy and lyrically rich tunes, his musical talents and captivating voice have seen him play major festivals and venues in SA since 2010.
Pat wrote Six String of Love to encapsulate a lot of his journey as a human being and singer songwriter. It reflects parts of his process and shines a light on what he witnesses in day to day life. It also speaks of other worldly inspiration and a love for ones instrument as vehicle to also spread love, hence the name : Six String of Love
Previously performing with the band, Two Minute Puzzle, Pat’s musical journey has evolved greatly, much like he has. His magnetic stage presence, charming and entertaining demeanour, coupled with his ability to shift between joy and vulnerability in quick succession, make both him and his path deeply relatable. In addition, his songwriting reflects a raw, poetic and deeply soulful storyteller, with a good story to tell.
In 2011, his song ‘Water’ earned him a top spot on 5fm, an indication of the true and largely untapped potential of this down-to-earth homegrown artist.
Pat has just wrapped up his fourth album (second under his solo project) to be released on the 18th of November 2021.
Guest: Professor Marc Blockman | Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct
John is joined by Professor Marc Blockman to discuss the issues that surround the SAMRC application to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to consider a J&J booster to follow the Sisonke Study. Close to 500 000 healthcare workers in SA have received the vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial, which was launched in mid-February this year. Professor Marc Blockman engages in research with The SA Medical Research Council’s Bioethics Advisory Panel on the Sisonke Trial.
Guest: Menzi NdhlovuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ethan van Diemen
Ethan van Diemen joins John to discuss the way that each political party manifesto has promised to deal with the climate crisis; and the odds of them actually having the capacity to follow through.
Ethan is a journalist that is dedicated to investigating climate change, energy and the environment.
Guest: Dmitri Jegels
Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys
South Africa's favourite satirist and living legend, Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John in person to discuss the launch of his exciting new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN' at Theatre on the Bay.
Once again, Pieter has brought laughter to help us to make some sense of the crazy world we live in!
With a little help from some of his (and our) favourite personalities...
Pieter has been kind enough to saves some of the show's stage space for the iconic Evita Bezuidenhout, Nowell Fine, Willie Wikkelspies, Boris Johnson and many many more!
Guest: Neil Manthorpe | Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
John is joined by Neil Manthorpe to discuss the South Africa v Australia Super 12 Round to be played on Saturday.
Neil Manthorp is a British-born South African writer. Based in Cape Town, he is best known internationally for his coverage of cricket. He writes for the Telegraph and the Daily Mail.
Guest: Professor Zakes Mda
John is joined by Zakes Mda to discuss the launch of an exciting new book, 'Wayfarers Hymns'. Zakes Mda is a renowned South African novelist, poet and playwright.
Infused with rhythm and melody, Zakes Mda’s new novel invites you to travel from Lesotho’s Mountain Kingdom to the City of Gold through the history of famo. Famo music was born in the drinking dens of migrant mineworkers in Lesotho, where the men would sing to unwind after work, accompanied by the accordion, a drum and sometimes a bass.
Meet the boy-child Kheleke, a wandering musician, and his surprising sister Moliehi. Then sigh with pleasure at being reunited with Toloki, the professional mourner from Ways of Dying, and his beloved Noria. Passionate and ambitious, Kheleke is a weaver of songs, and his own story is intertwined with the incredible yet true social history of the music: the Time of the Concertina and the Accordion, the wars of the famo gangs, and the battle for control of illegal mines. The end is always a journey – and what a journey this is!
Guest: Frans van Rooyen | Park Manager at Table Mountain National ParkLISTEN TO PODCAST