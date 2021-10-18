Cars With Juliet Maguire: A review of Ford Mustang Mach 1

Guest: Juliet McGuire
Juliet Maguire is South Africa's leading motor journalist and she joins John to discuss the long anticipated launch of The Ford Mustang Mach 1.
In the track of the 1969 original, the Mustang Mach 1 aims to bridge the gap between the standard Mustang GT and the high-performance Shelby models, delivering V8 power, unique functional aerodynamic enhancements, competition-capable suspension upgrades and a driver-focused cockpit
Guest: Don Pinnock
Don Pinnock joins John to retell the curious story of 'the absent dead Englishman'.
He describes a stranger-than-fiction story that he has told in collaboration with Peter Slingsby, an adventurer heralded for the creation of detailed maps of the unchartered parts of the Cederberg.
Carved on a stone beneath a Celtic cross are the words “In sacred memory of Graham Vinicombe Winchester Clowes, Lieutenant, First Batt., Gordon …'
Next to an ancient and now deceased gum tree on a lonely road over the Pakhuis Pass in the Cederberg is a Boer War grave beside which a sister mourned her brother for 30 years without knowing it was empty.
Guest: Jonny Myers | Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
John speaks to Jonny Myer, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, University of Cape Town about his piece in the Daily Maverick on how Covid-19 vaccination can prevent South Africa’s fourth wave.
He says that data from the Western Cape show that 30% of the recorded Covid-19 cases were aged over 50 and these cases were responsible for 60% of hospitalizations.
Guest: Norman Jantjies | Chairman at Mitchells Plain CPF
John speaks to Norman Jantjies, Mitchell's Plain CFP Chairman about the gang-related shooting that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman and injured seven others including a 5-year-old child at the weekend. Three people have since been arrested for the birthday party mass shooting and police confirmed that resources were deployed to the area.
Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up
Nathan Geffen joins John to discuss the differences between natural immunity and vaccination and the relationship between them. Many Cape Talk listeners continue to express uncertainty on the subject.
Nathan started GroundUp in 2012. Previously he was active in the Treatment Action Campaign.
Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
John speaks to the Election Analyst at the Daily Maverick and ENCA, Wayne Sussman.
With only two weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls on 1 November to vote in the 2021 Municipal Elections, what can we expect? Will we see smaller parties join forces?
