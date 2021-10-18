Coko v The State - A guilty rape verdict reversed, a gap in South African Law laid bare?

Guest: Don Pinnock



Don Pinnock joins John to retell the curious story of 'the absent dead Englishman'.

He describes a stranger-than-fiction story that he has told in collaboration with Peter Slingsby, an adventurer heralded for the creation of detailed maps of the unchartered parts of the Cederberg.

Carved on a stone beneath a Celtic cross are the words “In sacred memory of Graham Vinicombe Winchester Clowes, Lieutenant, First Batt., Gordon …'

Next to an ancient and now deceased gum tree on a lonely road over the Pakhuis Pass in the Cederberg is a Boer War grave beside which a sister mourned her brother for 30 years without knowing it was empty.

