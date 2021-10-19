The Transnet Force Majeure

Guest: Mike Walwyn | Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
South Africa's monopoly port operator Transnet late Friday declared a force majeure at its Richards Bay Bulk Terminal.
The Richards Bay port is one of seven commercial ports that Transnet operates along South Africa’s coastline.
Transnet did not say whether or to what extent exports of commodities such as coal, steel and other minerals would be impacted.
Guest: Professor Zakes Mda
John is joined by Zakes Mda to discuss the launch of an exciting new book, 'Wayfarers Hymns'. Zakes Mda is a renowned South African novelist, poet and playwright.
Infused with rhythm and melody, Zakes Mda’s new novel invites you to travel from Lesotho’s Mountain Kingdom to the City of Gold through the history of famo. Famo music was born in the drinking dens of migrant mineworkers in Lesotho, where the men would sing to unwind after work, accompanied by the accordion, a drum and sometimes a bass.
Meet the boy-child Kheleke, a wandering musician, and his surprising sister Moliehi. Then sigh with pleasure at being reunited with Toloki, the professional mourner from Ways of Dying, and his beloved Noria. Passionate and ambitious, Kheleke is a weaver of songs, and his own story is intertwined with the incredible yet true social history of the music: the Time of the Concertina and the Accordion, the wars of the famo gangs, and the battle for control of illegal mines. The end is always a journey – and what a journey this is!
Guest: Phindile Maxiti
John is joined by Phindile Maxiti, a Democratic Alliance Candidate in Khayelitsha Site C, a Western Cape ward with an overwhelming ANC majority.
He is a candidate for Ward 87 in Khayelitsha Site C and he will discuss his against-the-odds political vision.
Guest: Mr Marc Tison
John talks to Mr. Marc Tison about the serious problems that have been created by the hold that The Department of Home Affairs has placed on applications for permanent residency.
The hold on applications has put a great deal of strain on small and medium enterprises at a critical time in their fight for survival.
The DHA has put a hold on applications for permanent residency since March 2020 and apparently they will only re-open for PR applications in Jan 2022.
Business is SEED10X: www.seed10x.com.
We assist SME's in SA in the manufacturing space who are producing local products, which would resonate in global markets.
Guest: Abdulrazak Gurnah | Author and Nobel Prize Literature Prize 2021
John is joined by the winner of the 2021 Nobel laureate for literature. Abdulrazak Gurnah is a Tanzanian-born novelist and academic who is based in the United Kingdom.
The Swedish Academy shared the news on October 7th. They praised “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
Gurnah has published 10 novels and is the 7th African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, following Albert Camus (1957), Wole Soyinka (1986), Naguib Mahfouz (1988), Nardine Gordimer (1991), J.M Coetzee (2003), and Doris Lessing (2007).
The win is landmark. Gurnah is only the fourth black person to win the prize in its 120-year history.
Gurnah grew up on Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, in the 1950s and 60s. Several of his novels deal with leaving, dislocation and exile. In Admiring Silence, the narrator, though he builds a life and family for himself in England, finds himself neither English nor any longer Zanzibari.
Prominent themes of his literature include exile, displacement and belonging, alongside colonialism and broken promises on the part of the state.
Most of his novels focus on telling stories about social and humanitarian issues, especially about war or crisis affected individuals living in the developing world that may not have the capability of telling their own stories to the world - or documenting their experiences.
Guest: English novelist Jeffery Archer about his new book 'OVER MY DEAD BODY'. Cape Talk joins Exclusive books to host a digital launch of the book today.
An unputdownable story of murder, revenge, and betrayal from international number one bestseller Jeffrey Archer – a rollercoaster thriller that takes detective William Warwick to the cold case unit, where he chases someone who thinks they’ve got away with murder.
Four Cases, Four Killers, only one man can stop them…
Guest: Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
John speaks to Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of ROGZ about their win at the World Branding Awards 2021/2022 Animalis Edition that took place on 9 September 2021 virtually.
The 13th edition of the World Branding Awards took place on 9 September 2021 virtually and saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand Of The Year”.
Our very own Rogz bagged the Global Tier Award at this year’s World Branding Awards Animalis Edition.
The pet gear company Rogz was founded in 1995 by Paul Fuller and Irené Raubenheimer and has a variety of functional and high-quality products for your pets.
Since the establishment of the business, Rogz is now a globally recognized brand that designs, manufactures, and distributes pet gear to over 90 countries.