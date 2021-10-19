Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable election

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dmitri Jegels
Today at 16:05
The Burning Planet: What do the political manifestos promise to do about the climate crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan van Diemen
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu
Today at 17:20
Do the Sisonke study participants require vaccine boosters?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Marc Blockman - Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct at ...
Today at 17:45
New Pat McCay single 'Six String of Love'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pat McCay
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 22 October 2021 1:08 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA. 22 October 2021 12:51 PM
View all Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner' Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist. 22 October 2021 3:19 PM
See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products. 22 October 2021 12:40 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun Charges have yet to be filed but the police are conducting witness interviews. 22 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable election

Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable election

19 October 2021 6:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Political Economy Analyst, Keynote Speaker, Author & Futurist Daniel Silke about his recent piece in The Daily Maverick on why the #LGE2021 is the most unpredictable election ever.


Daniel Silke says that the November local government elections are likely to be the most unpredictable and perhaps least supported since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The parties that are in power, ANC and DA are in the firing line. Both parties have internal issues beyond the service-delivery terrain and both have relatively new leaders who still need to prove their electoral worth. He adds that the unpredictability of the #LGE2021 election is positive in that it diffuses the might of the larger parties — particularly the ANC — into something of a more “regular” political player that can be vulnerable at the polls and therefore vulnerable to lead.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Zakes Mda Wayfarers’ Hymns

21 October 2021 6:15 PM

Guest: Professor Zakes Mda

John is joined by Zakes Mda to discuss the launch of an exciting new book, 'Wayfarers Hymns'. Zakes Mda is a renowned South African novelist, poet and playwright.
Infused with rhythm and melody, Zakes Mda’s new novel invites you to travel from Lesotho’s Mountain Kingdom to the City of Gold through the history of famo. Famo music was born in the drinking dens of migrant mineworkers in Lesotho, where the men would sing to unwind after work, accompanied by the accordion, a drum and sometimes a bass.
Meet the boy-child Kheleke, a wandering musician, and his surprising sister Moliehi. Then sigh with pleasure at being reunited with Toloki, the professional mourner from Ways of Dying, and his beloved Noria. Passionate and ambitious, Kheleke is a weaver of songs, and his own story is intertwined with the incredible yet true social history of the music: the Time of the Concertina and the Accordion, the wars of the famo gangs, and the battle for control of illegal mines. The end is always a journey – and what a journey this is!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pressure on Cape Point to extend fishing hours

21 October 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Frans van Rooyen | Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Cape Epic 2021

21 October 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 year old Isabella vaccination story

21 October 2021 4:30 PM

Guest:  Isabella Vaccination

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A DA Candidate standing on ANC majority ground

21 October 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Phindile Maxiti

John is joined by Phindile Maxiti, a Democratic Alliance Candidate in Khayelitsha Site C, a Western Cape ward with an overwhelming ANC majority. 
He is a candidate for Ward 87 in Khayelitsha Site C and he will discuss his against-the-odds political vision.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SMEs suffer due to the hold on permanent residency applications.

21 October 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Mr Marc Tison

John talks to Mr. Marc Tison about the serious problems that have been created by the hold that The Department of Home Affairs has placed on applications for permanent residency. 
The hold on applications has put a great deal of strain on small and medium enterprises at a critical time in their fight for survival.  
The DHA has put a hold on applications for permanent residency since March 2020 and apparently they will only re-open for PR applications in Jan 2022. 
Business is SEED10X: www.seed10x.com.
We assist SME's in SA in the manufacturing space who are producing local products, which would resonate in global markets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Abdulrazak Gurnah the winner of The Nobel Prize for Literature

21 October 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Abdulrazak Gurnah | Author and Nobel Prize Literature Prize 2021

John is joined by the winner of the 2021 Nobel laureate for literature.  Abdulrazak Gurnah is a Tanzanian-born novelist and academic who is based in the United Kingdom. 
 The Swedish Academy shared the news on October 7th. They praised “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
 Gurnah has published 10 novels and is the 7th African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, following Albert Camus (1957), Wole Soyinka (1986), Naguib Mahfouz (1988), Nardine Gordimer (1991), J.M Coetzee (2003), and Doris Lessing (2007).
 The win is landmark. Gurnah is only the fourth black person to win the prize in its 120-year history. 
Gurnah grew up on Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, in the 1950s and 60s.  Several of his novels deal with leaving, dislocation and exile. In Admiring Silence, the narrator, though he builds a life and family for himself in England, finds himself neither English nor any longer Zanzibari.
Prominent themes of his literature include exile, displacement and belonging, alongside colonialism and broken promises on the part of the state. 
Most of his novels focus on telling stories about social and humanitarian issues, especially about war or crisis affected individuals living in the developing world that may not have the capability of telling their own stories to the world - or documenting their experiences.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

21 October 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'

20 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: English novelist Jeffery Archer about his new book 'OVER MY DEAD BODY'. Cape Talk joins Exclusive books to host a digital launch of the book today.

An unputdownable story of murder, revenge, and betrayal from international number one bestseller Jeffrey Archer – a rollercoaster thriller that takes detective William Warwick to the cold case unit, where he chases someone who thinks they’ve got away with murder.
Four Cases, Four Killers, only one man can stop them…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

20 October 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer

John speaks to Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of ROGZ about their win at the World Branding Awards 2021/2022 Animalis Edition that took place on 9 September 2021 virtually.
The 13th edition of the World Branding Awards took place on 9 September 2021 virtually and saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand Of The Year”. 
Our very own Rogz bagged the Global Tier Award at this year’s World Branding Awards Animalis Edition.
The pet gear company Rogz was founded in 1995 by Paul Fuller and Irené Raubenheimer and has a variety of functional and high-quality products for your pets. 
Since the establishment of the business, Rogz is now a globally recognized brand that designs, manufactures, and distributes pet gear to over 90 countries.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Africa

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun

Entertainment

City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students

Local

EWN Highlights

Karim: Vaccinating young people against COVID benefits overall community

22 October 2021 3:15 PM

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

2 more struggle vets implicated in Modise, Gungubele hostage saga granted bail

22 October 2021 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA