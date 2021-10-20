Avian Flu Outbreak

Guest: Mark Haywood | Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick



John speaks to Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick about how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed big pharmaceutical companies who are engaged in the worst kind of profiteering.

Mark Haywood says that the pandemic has exposed how some pharmaceutical companies are once more engaged in the worst kind of profiteering. He says that they do this because they know that they can hold the world to ransom over access to life-protecting vaccines they didn’t invent but whose manufacture and distribution they monopolies.

He adds that according to a media statement by the British charity ActionAid, Covid-19 vaccine development has been supported by $100-billion in public funding from taxpayers in the US, Germany and other countries. But, just three corporations (Pfizer, Moderna and BioNtech) have earned more than $26-billion in revenue in the first half of 2021, “at least two-thirds of it as pure profit in the case of Moderna and BioNTech”.

