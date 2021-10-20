SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Psychology of a scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
David Rosenstein - Clinical psychologist and cognitive behaviour therapist. at Cape Behavioural Therapists
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Cape Point Opens Early to allow for fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Absa Cape Epic 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets. 21 October 2021 10:32 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Local
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

20 October 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer

John speaks to Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of ROGZ about their win at the World Branding Awards 2021/2022 Animalis Edition that took place on 9 September 2021 virtually.
The 13th edition of the World Branding Awards took place on 9 September 2021 virtually and saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand Of The Year”. 
Our very own Rogz bagged the Global Tier Award at this year’s World Branding Awards Animalis Edition.
The pet gear company Rogz was founded in 1995 by Paul Fuller and Irené Raubenheimer and has a variety of functional and high-quality products for your pets. 
Since the establishment of the business, Rogz is now a globally recognized brand that designs, manufactures, and distributes pet gear to over 90 countries.
 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'

20 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: English novelist Jeffery Archer about his new book 'OVER MY DEAD BODY'. Cape Talk joins Exclusive books to host a digital launch of the book today.

An unputdownable story of murder, revenge, and betrayal from international number one bestseller Jeffrey Archer – a rollercoaster thriller that takes detective William Warwick to the cold case unit, where he chases someone who thinks they’ve got away with murder.
Four Cases, Four Killers, only one man can stop them…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 pandemic exposes pharmaceutical companies

20 October 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Mark Haywood |  Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick

John speaks to Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick about how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed big pharmaceutical companies who are engaged in the worst kind of profiteering.
Mark Haywood says that the pandemic has exposed how some pharmaceutical companies are once more engaged in the worst kind of profiteering. He says that they do this because they know that they can hold the world to ransom over access to life-protecting vaccines they didn’t invent but whose manufacture and distribution they monopolies.
He adds that according to a media statement by the British charity ActionAid, Covid-19 vaccine development has been supported by $100-billion in public funding from taxpayers in the US, Germany and other countries. But, just three corporations (Pfizer, Moderna and BioNtech) have earned more than $26-billion in revenue in the first half of 2021, “at least two-thirds of it as pure profit in the case of Moderna and BioNTech”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs extended office hours to allow ID applications and increase votes!

20 October 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Yusuf Simons | Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urgent revisions to laws of gender based violence and sexual offenses; the fight for justice

20 October 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Claudine Shiels

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Avian Flu Outbreak

20 October 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Dr David Roberts | Clinical Veterinarian at SANCCOB

John speaks to Dr David Roberts who is the Clinical Veterinarian at The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) about the recent outbreak of avian flu among wild birds in the Western Cape.
An outbreak of avian influ has been reported in the Western Cape that has led to the mass death of wild seabirds. The Western Cape government has urged people not to touch sick sea birds due to an outbreak of avian flu.
It says disaster management is handling situations between Veldrift and Arniston on the west and south coasts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The new Delta descendant may be more infectious than the original Delta variant

19 October 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Professor Francois Balloux joins John to discuss research that is finding alarming evidence that the new delta descendant may be more infectious than the original Delta variant. If the preliminary evidence is confirmed, AY.4.2 may be the most infectious coronavirus strain since the pandemic started. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable election

19 October 2021 6:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Political Economy Analyst, Keynote Speaker, Author & Futurist Daniel Silke about his recent piece in The Daily Maverick on why the #LGE2021 is the most unpredictable election ever.


Daniel Silke says that the November local government elections are likely to be the most unpredictable and perhaps least supported since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The parties that are in power, ANC and DA are in the firing line. Both parties have internal issues beyond the service-delivery terrain and both have relatively new leaders who still need to prove their electoral worth. He adds that the unpredictability of the #LGE2021 election is positive in that it diffuses the might of the larger parties — particularly the ANC — into something of a more “regular” political player that can be vulnerable at the polls and therefore vulnerable to lead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wildlife And Conservationist Attempts swim to and from Dyer Island

19 October 2021 6:12 PM

John speaks to wildlife and conservationist De Wet Du Toit about his attempt to swim and from Dyer Island. 

The swim has never been done before and he wants to bring awareness to of the decline of the great white shark in South Africa's coastal waters.


Dyer Island is internationally known for the large number of great white sharks it attracts, but in recent years, these numbers have dwindled. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Collapse of The Master of the High Court

19 October 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Louis Van Vuren | CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)

 There is widespread collapse and complex remedial action is urgently needed. 

The Department of Justice IT system was hacked and manual appointments have not been made despite numerous requests to The Master's Office. One of society's most vital legal service systems has come to a grinding halt. 

The 15 Master’s Offices in the country, one for each division of the high court, deliver crucial services to the public in the administration of deceased estates and liquidations, as well as the registration and supervision of trusts, among others

The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa is a non-profit professional Organization. It represents fiduciary practitioners and sets high minimum standards for the industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

Africa Politics

Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

Local Opinion

Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord

Local

