SMEs suffer due to the hold on permanent residency applications.

Today at 04:50
Fitness: Exercise can help improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elsa Van Duuren - Rheumatologist at ...
Today at 05:10
ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Today at 06:10
The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Sue Anderson
Today at 06:25
ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - Dir of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Today at 07:20
Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Mashaile - Ambassador at Interpol
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - returning classic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Old analoque TVs will be switched off
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 10:30
Snakes season has begun - Poison Information Helpline of Western Cape urges residents to be careful
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Davine Sansom
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Impilo Beaux
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Winston van Heerden - Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beauty
Latest Local
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November. 21 October 2021 6:49 PM
We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen about reviewing the Cape Point opening times. 21 October 2021 6:24 PM
View all Local
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 21 October 2021 2:15 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Business
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social medi... 21 October 2021 4:24 PM
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers. 21 October 2021 2:21 PM
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kastee... 21 October 2021 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
View all Africa
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
SMEs suffer due to the hold on permanent residency applications.

SMEs suffer due to the hold on permanent residency applications.

21 October 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Mr Marc Tison

John talks to Mr. Marc Tison about the serious problems that have been created by the hold that The Department of Home Affairs has placed on applications for permanent residency. 
The hold on applications has put a great deal of strain on small and medium enterprises at a critical time in their fight for survival.  
The DHA has put a hold on applications for permanent residency since March 2020 and apparently they will only re-open for PR applications in Jan 2022. 
Business is SEED10X: www.seed10x.com.
We assist SME's in SA in the manufacturing space who are producing local products, which would resonate in global markets.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Zakes Mda Wayfarers’ Hymns

21 October 2021 6:15 PM

Guest: Professor Zakes Mda

John is joined by Zakes Mda to discuss the launch of an exciting new book, 'Wayfarers Hymns'. Zakes Mda is a renowned South African novelist, poet and playwright.
Infused with rhythm and melody, Zakes Mda’s new novel invites you to travel from Lesotho’s Mountain Kingdom to the City of Gold through the history of famo. Famo music was born in the drinking dens of migrant mineworkers in Lesotho, where the men would sing to unwind after work, accompanied by the accordion, a drum and sometimes a bass.
Meet the boy-child Kheleke, a wandering musician, and his surprising sister Moliehi. Then sigh with pleasure at being reunited with Toloki, the professional mourner from Ways of Dying, and his beloved Noria. Passionate and ambitious, Kheleke is a weaver of songs, and his own story is intertwined with the incredible yet true social history of the music: the Time of the Concertina and the Accordion, the wars of the famo gangs, and the battle for control of illegal mines. The end is always a journey – and what a journey this is!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pressure on Cape Point to extend fishing hours

21 October 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Frans van Rooyen | Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Cape Epic 2021

21 October 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 year old Isabella vaccination story

21 October 2021 4:30 PM

Guest:  Isabella Vaccination

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A DA Candidate standing on ANC majority ground

21 October 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Phindile Maxiti

John is joined by Phindile Maxiti, a Democratic Alliance Candidate in Khayelitsha Site C, a Western Cape ward with an overwhelming ANC majority. 
He is a candidate for Ward 87 in Khayelitsha Site C and he will discuss his against-the-odds political vision.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Abdulrazak Gurnah the winner of The Nobel Prize for Literature

21 October 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Abdulrazak Gurnah | Author and Nobel Prize Literature Prize 2021

John is joined by the winner of the 2021 Nobel laureate for literature.  Abdulrazak Gurnah is a Tanzanian-born novelist and academic who is based in the United Kingdom. 
 The Swedish Academy shared the news on October 7th. They praised “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
 Gurnah has published 10 novels and is the 7th African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, following Albert Camus (1957), Wole Soyinka (1986), Naguib Mahfouz (1988), Nardine Gordimer (1991), J.M Coetzee (2003), and Doris Lessing (2007).
 The win is landmark. Gurnah is only the fourth black person to win the prize in its 120-year history. 
Gurnah grew up on Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, in the 1950s and 60s.  Several of his novels deal with leaving, dislocation and exile. In Admiring Silence, the narrator, though he builds a life and family for himself in England, finds himself neither English nor any longer Zanzibari.
Prominent themes of his literature include exile, displacement and belonging, alongside colonialism and broken promises on the part of the state. 
Most of his novels focus on telling stories about social and humanitarian issues, especially about war or crisis affected individuals living in the developing world that may not have the capability of telling their own stories to the world - or documenting their experiences.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

21 October 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'

20 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: English novelist Jeffery Archer about his new book 'OVER MY DEAD BODY'. Cape Talk joins Exclusive books to host a digital launch of the book today.

An unputdownable story of murder, revenge, and betrayal from international number one bestseller Jeffrey Archer – a rollercoaster thriller that takes detective William Warwick to the cold case unit, where he chases someone who thinks they’ve got away with murder.
Four Cases, Four Killers, only one man can stop them…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards

20 October 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer

John speaks to Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of ROGZ about their win at the World Branding Awards 2021/2022 Animalis Edition that took place on 9 September 2021 virtually.
The 13th edition of the World Branding Awards took place on 9 September 2021 virtually and saw 150 brands from 41 countries named “Brand Of The Year”. 
Our very own Rogz bagged the Global Tier Award at this year’s World Branding Awards Animalis Edition.
The pet gear company Rogz was founded in 1995 by Paul Fuller and Irené Raubenheimer and has a variety of functional and high-quality products for your pets. 
Since the establishment of the business, Rogz is now a globally recognized brand that designs, manufactures, and distributes pet gear to over 90 countries.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November

Local

Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

Local Opinion

ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission

Politics

'We need to fight back and defend women's rights' - UN Secretary

21 October 2021 9:04 PM

Mediators reach Eswatini as new death reported in protests

21 October 2021 9:01 PM

Phaahla: Slow pickup in jabbing 12-17-year-olds expected due to exams

21 October 2021 8:31 PM

