A DA Candidate standing on ANC majority ground

Guest: Abdulrazak Gurnah | Author and Nobel Prize Literature Prize 2021



John is joined by the winner of the 2021 Nobel laureate for literature. Abdulrazak Gurnah is a Tanzanian-born novelist and academic who is based in the United Kingdom.

The Swedish Academy shared the news on October 7th. They praised “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Gurnah has published 10 novels and is the 7th African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, following Albert Camus (1957), Wole Soyinka (1986), Naguib Mahfouz (1988), Nardine Gordimer (1991), J.M Coetzee (2003), and Doris Lessing (2007).

The win is landmark. Gurnah is only the fourth black person to win the prize in its 120-year history.

Gurnah grew up on Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, in the 1950s and 60s. Several of his novels deal with leaving, dislocation and exile. In Admiring Silence, the narrator, though he builds a life and family for himself in England, finds himself neither English nor any longer Zanzibari.

Prominent themes of his literature include exile, displacement and belonging, alongside colonialism and broken promises on the part of the state.

Most of his novels focus on telling stories about social and humanitarian issues, especially about war or crisis affected individuals living in the developing world that may not have the capability of telling their own stories to the world - or documenting their experiences.



