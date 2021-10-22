Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
125
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: New Cap Classique route
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alison Foat - Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva
Guests
Alison Foat - Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva
125
Today at 05:10
Zuma Case: Court to pass judgment on Billy Downer matter
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
125
Today at 05:46
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
125
Today at 06:10
Eskom gives state of the system update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
125
Today at 06:25
NPO SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grace Matlhape - CEO of Smart Start
Guests
Grace Matlhape - CEO of Smart Start
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Are municipal engineers the answer to poor service delivery in Cape Town?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Van Zyl - Chairman at Western Cape Property Developers Forum - WCPDF
Guests
Deon Van Zyl - Chairman at Western Cape Property Developers Forum - WCPDF
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Helen Zille on ANC/DA coalition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helen Zille
Guests
Helen Zille
125
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Tax cigarettes more
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 10:30
Rise in opiode ODs. But there's hope
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
MJ Stowe, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs - Researcher in the Department of Family Medicine and Programme Coordinator at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Guests
MJ Stowe, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs - Researcher in the Department of Family Medicine and Programme Coordinator at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
125
Today at 11:05
Poaching prompts evolutionary response
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jesse Griesel
Guests
Jesse Griesel
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up