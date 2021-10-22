Do the Sisonke study participants require vaccine boosters?

Guest: Pat McCay is a talented singer songwriter from Cape Town, South Africa. Best known for his folk-inspired, bluesy and lyrically rich tunes, his musical talents and captivating voice have seen him play major festivals and venues in SA since 2010.

Pat wrote Six String of Love to encapsulate a lot of his journey as a human being and singer songwriter. It reflects parts of his process and shines a light on what he witnesses in day to day life. It also speaks of other worldly inspiration and a love for ones instrument as vehicle to also spread love, hence the name : Six String of Love

Previously performing with the band, Two Minute Puzzle, Pat’s musical journey has evolved greatly, much like he has. His magnetic stage presence, charming and entertaining demeanour, coupled with his ability to shift between joy and vulnerability in quick succession, make both him and his path deeply relatable. In addition, his songwriting reflects a raw, poetic and deeply soulful storyteller, with a good story to tell.

In 2011, his song ‘Water’ earned him a top spot on 5fm, an indication of the true and largely untapped potential of this down-to-earth homegrown artist.

Pat has just wrapped up his fourth album (second under his solo project) to be released on the 18th of November 2021.

