Track how good (or bad) your municipality is with The News24 Out of Order Data Project

Guest: Adriaan Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24
Guest: Mzikhona Mgedle to invite listeners to join the exciting Bicycle Bus Project that is to take place on October 30, Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 from Langa to Cape Town in order to promote cycling across Cape Town.
Guest: Hloni Mtimkulu ,eNCA sports reporter
Guest: Expert legal journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain that Judge Koen has dismissed Zuma's claims that Downer "leaked" his confidential medical information and to elaborate on the reasoning that informed the decision, whereby competing rights and interests must be considered in a reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society, based on human dignity, equality and freedom.
Guest: Education Minister Debbie Shafer joins John to discuss the way that The Western Cape Education Department intends to manage the consequences of load shedding.
Load shedding will undoubtedly have an negative effect on the education system, create a management crisis for schools and place a great deal of pressure on pupils at their most crucial time of year.
Guest: Brett Herron | Candidate for Mayor of Cape Town at Good Party
Guest: Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economists
Guest: Boikanyo Moloto from The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation to discuss the need for a joint effort between all stakeholders to address the corruption that affects the taxi industry.
Guest: Miriam Margolyes to discuss her long-awaited memoirs that have just been published. Miriam is a National Treasure in the UK and Australia (she has duel citizenship for both) and is loved globally for literally hundreds of performances on stage, screen and television. You might know her as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter movies, or Mother Mildred in Call The Midwife, or as Lady Whiteadder in the Blackadder series. Or you might have seen her on The Graham Norton Show in which she's often left the other guests speechless with her outrageous stories
John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.