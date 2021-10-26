The solution to taxi violence and corruption is a joint effort between all stakeholders

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
Today at 05:10
Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...
Today at 05:46
Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Local Government Elections in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF
Hanif Loonat
Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate
Today at 09:20
Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizanne Adonis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 10:05
History of Drag culture in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival
Vida Fantabisher
Today at 10:30
Horror Fest - what's your fave horror movie?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Blom - Organizer at SA HorrorFest
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD) John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 26 October 2021 4:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show 26 October 2021 8:32 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The solution to taxi violence and corruption is a joint effort between all stakeholders

The solution to taxi violence and corruption is a joint effort between all stakeholders

26 October 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Boikanyo Moloto from The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation to discuss the need for a joint effort between all stakeholders to address the corruption that affects the taxi industry.
 


Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town

26 October 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Mzikhona Mgedle to invite listeners to join the exciting  Bicycle Bus Project that is to take place on October 30, Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 from Langa to Cape Town in order to promote cycling across Cape Town. 

CSA board says it's now COMPULSORY for cricket players to 'Take The Knee'

26 October 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Hloni Mtimkulu ,eNCA sports reporter

 

Judge Koen dismisses Zuma's claims that Downer 'leaked' his confidential medical information

26 October 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Expert legal journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain that Judge Koen has dismissed Zuma's claims that Downer "leaked" his confidential medical information and to elaborate on the reasoning that informed the decision, whereby competing rights and interests must be considered in a reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society, based on human dignity, equality and freedom. 

The impact of load shedding on education

26 October 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Education Minister Debbie Shafer joins John to discuss the way that The Western Cape Education Department intends to manage the consequences of load shedding. 
Load shedding will undoubtedly have an negative effect on the education system, create a management crisis for schools and place a great deal of pressure on pupils at their most crucial time of year. 

GOOD Party road to #LGE2021

26 October 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Brett Herron | Candidate for Mayor of Cape Town at Good Party

South Africa is on day 250 of the vaccine rollout, but vaccine attitudes are still trending downwards

26 October 2021 4:17 PM

Guest: Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economists

Track how good (or bad) your municipality is with The News24 Out of Order Data Project

26 October 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Adriaan  Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24

 

This Much is True: The long awaited memoir from Miriam Margolyes

25 October 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Miriam Margolyes to discuss her long-awaited memoirs that have just been published. Miriam is a National Treasure in the UK and Australia (she has duel citizenship for both) and is loved globally for literally hundreds of performances on stage, screen and television.  You might know her as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter movies, or Mother Mildred in Call The Midwife, or as Lady Whiteadder in the Blackadder series.    Or you might have seen her on The Graham Norton Show in which she’s often left the other guests speechless with her outrageous stories

Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:37 PM

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

Sport

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!

Business Lifestyle

Malema promises better services to Inanda residents

26 October 2021 8:59 PM

COVID-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO

26 October 2021 7:45 PM

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

