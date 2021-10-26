The impact of load shedding on education

Guest: Miriam Margolyes to discuss her long-awaited memoirs that have just been published. Miriam is a National Treasure in the UK and Australia (she has duel citizenship for both) and is loved globally for literally hundreds of performances on stage, screen and television. You might know her as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter movies, or Mother Mildred in Call The Midwife, or as Lady Whiteadder in the Blackadder series. Or you might have seen her on The Graham Norton Show in which she’s often left the other guests speechless with her outrageous stories

