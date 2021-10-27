How digital music streaming hangs creators out to dry

Guest: Jay Savage joins John to describe the valuable recent UN Determination that has studied the development of the digital music marketplace, the crucial economic and legal considerations that must be heard and the enforcement of change that is long overdue.
It is The UN’s position is that the exploitation of music amounts to a violation of human rights and a contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which “guarantees” to creators a “fair remuneration”.
The Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights:
The recorded music business has radically changed since the WIPO Internet Treaties. Commercial and technological drivers of change have been on an accelerated pace since Napster. The trend has been particularly pronounced over the last five years driven by the dominant music streaming platforms, such as Apple Music and Spotify. Spotify’s 2018 direct public offering as a “pure play” music service demonstrated the value of the recordings created by performers and did so with disproportionately little revenue paid to featured performers and no revenue paid to non-featured performers. These market forces have exposed a pronounced imbalance between the significant market benefit to streaming music platforms derived from the world’s performers compared to the relatively scant financial benefit received by these same performers. The systemic imbalance is particularly acute for non-featured performers. This study analyzes some of its causes and, after examining different alternatives, suggests a path forward to require an additive payment to both featured and non-featured performers paid by streaming platforms as the best option possible.
Guest: Mike Schlebach, Managing Director at Protect the West Coast Action Group about the impact of the various mining proposals for the area. Mike says that the area will soon become a mining dump and that area is under siege by the recent increase of multinational mining companies now being allowed to mine along the coastline.
https://www.protectthewestcoast.org
Guest: Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chairman, Lawson Naidoo on the decision made yesterday that instructs the Proteas men's team to all 'take the knee' as a sign of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a statement released on Tuesday, CSA said, "concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative."
Guest: EWN journalist Kaylynn Palm about the Tembisa 10 media brief held today where Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé was part of the panel that presented the findings to the media and public on where the Tembisa babies are. In June this year, Independent Media exclusively broke the story of the record-breaking 'Tembisa Ten' births. The story was later dismissed as fake news in some quarters amid reports of a cover-up by health authorities and government.
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: Nosipho Makamba-Botya, Western Cape Deputy Chair for the EFF about the parties election campaign.
The party was campaigning in Hout Bay ward 74 this morning.
They do no have a mayoral candidate.
IN 2019, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) significantly grew, going from 2.11% to 4.04%, and, consequently, gained one seat.
Guest: Labour Law Specialist Natasha Moni joins John to answer legal questions that have arisen out of Quinton de Kock's refusal to obey the Cricket SA directive for the entire Proteas team to unite and "take a knee" against racism.
Natasha Moni is a labour law specialist, she qualified in law from Wits University in 1999. After serving her articles she became an associate at the Labour Appeal Court.
Guest: Onke Ngcuka | Journalist at Daily Maverick
Guest: Felicity Purchase is The Ward Councilor for Western Cape Ward 69. She joins John to explain the job, what that duty entails and how it serves a community.
Ward councillors are described as municipal service providers 'that work hard every day to ensure that your community gets better services'. What does that involve and how is municipal policy, procedure and hierarchy applied?
All municipalities except for District municipalities are divided into wards. There are two types of councillors: ward councillors and proportional representation counsillors.
A ward councillor represents a specific ward on the municipal council and is elected through the “first past the post system” in which the candidate that receives the most votes wins. Ward councillors are the chairperson of their ward committees and must give special attention to their wards.
Guest: Mzikhona Mgedle to invite listeners to join the exciting Bicycle Bus Project that is to take place on October 30, Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 from Langa to Cape Town in order to promote cycling across Cape Town.