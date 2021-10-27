Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?

Streaming issues? Report here
Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?

Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?

27 October 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: EWN journalist Kaylynn Palm about the Tembisa 10 media brief held today where Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé was part of the panel that presented the findings to the media and public on where the Tembisa babies are. In June this year, Independent Media exclusively broke the story of the record-breaking 'Tembisa Ten' births. The story was later dismissed as fake news in some quarters amid reports of a cover-up by health authorities and government.


Protect The West Coast

27 October 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Mike Schlebach, Managing Director at Protect the West Coast Action Group about the impact of the various mining proposals for the area. Mike says that the area will soon become a mining dump and that area is under siege by the recent increase of multinational mining companies now being allowed to mine along the coastline. 
Website: 
https://www.protectthewestcoast.org

CSA on Black Lives Matter

27 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chairman, Lawson Naidoo on the decision made yesterday that instructs the Proteas men's team to all 'take the knee' as a sign of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a statement released on Tuesday, CSA said, "concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative."

A journey to The Metaverse

27 October 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

How digital music streaming hangs creators out to dry

27 October 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Jay Savage joins John to describe the valuable recent UN Determination that has studied the development of the digital music marketplace, the crucial economic and legal considerations that must be heard and the enforcement of change that is long overdue. 
It is The UN’s position is that the exploitation of music amounts to a violation of human rights and a contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which “guarantees” to creators a “fair remuneration”. 
The Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights:
The recorded music business has radically changed since the WIPO Internet Treaties. Commercial and technological drivers of change have been on an accelerated pace since Napster. The trend has been particularly pronounced over the last five years driven by the dominant music streaming platforms, such as Apple Music and Spotify. Spotify’s 2018 direct public offering as a “pure play” music service demonstrated the value of the recordings created by performers and did so with disproportionately little revenue paid to featured performers and no revenue paid to non-featured performers. These market forces have exposed a pronounced imbalance between the significant market benefit to streaming music platforms derived from the world’s performers compared to the relatively scant financial benefit received by these same performers. The systemic imbalance is particularly acute for non-featured performers. This study analyzes some of its causes and, after examining different alternatives, suggests a path forward to require an additive payment to both featured and non-featured performers paid by streaming platforms as the best option possible.  

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) road to #LGE2021

27 October 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Nosipho Makamba-Botya,  Western Cape  Deputy Chair for the EFF  about the parties election campaign. 
The party was campaigning in Hout Bay ward 74 this morning.
They do no have a mayoral candidate. 
IN 2019, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) significantly grew, going from 2.11% to 4.04%, and, consequently, gained one seat. 

Where does Quinton de Kock's refusal to 'take the knee' stand in terms of Labour Law

27 October 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Labour Law Specialist Natasha Moni joins John to answer legal questions that have arisen out of Quinton de Kock's refusal to obey the Cricket SA directive for the entire Proteas team to unite and "take a knee" against racism. 
Natasha Moni is a labour law specialist, she qualified in law from Wits University in 1999. After serving her articles she became an associate at the Labour Appeal Court.

Everything you need to know about the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference

27 October 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Onke  Ngcuka | Journalist  at Daily Maverick

What is the role of a Ward Councillor?

27 October 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Felicity Purchase is The Ward Councilor for Western Cape Ward 69. She joins John to explain the job, what that duty entails and how it serves a community. 
Ward councillors are described as municipal service providers 'that work hard every day to ensure that your community gets better services'.  What does that involve and how is municipal policy, procedure and hierarchy applied?
All municipalities except for District municipalities are divided into wards. There are two types of councillors: ward councillors and proportional representation counsillors. 
A ward councillor represents a specific ward on the municipal council and is elected through the “first past the post system” in which the candidate that receives the most votes wins. Ward councillors are the chairperson of their ward committees and must give special attention to their wards.

Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town

26 October 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Mzikhona Mgedle to invite listeners to join the exciting  Bicycle Bus Project that is to take place on October 30, Saturday 09:00 – 12:00 from Langa to Cape Town in order to promote cycling across Cape Town. 

