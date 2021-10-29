John Maytham Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend. 30 October 2021 9:07 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
We drive the new Landrover Defender Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 30 October 2021 11:34 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
John Maytham Book Review

John Maytham Book Review

29 October 2021 4:37 PM

Booklist: : 
Windswept and Interesting Bill Connolly 
The Master - The brilliant Career of Roger Federer Christopher Clarey 
A Passage North Anuk Arudpragasam 
no one is talking about this Patricia Lockwood 


Melktert Kommissie

29 October 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Lucinda Rosa Neethling

Municipal Elections 2021: The final push

29 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities   at University Of Johanesburg

Minister Gwede Mantashe Renewable Energy Bidders announced

29 October 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Davin Chown, Director of Genesis Eco-Energy Developments

Municipal Elections 2021: Democratic Alliance road to #LGE2021

29 October 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Geordin Hill-Lewis | Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance

Environmental Study: Pollen Grains shed light on South Africa's Future Climate

29 October 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr. Lynne Quick is a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University. She has studied the ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years in order to shed light on the earth’s past and future climates.

Dr. Quick has found that paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa show there to be much more complex consequences of pesky pollen and fungal spores than the havoc that they bring to people that suffer from allergies.

There is a large body of work that covers the reconstruction of landscapes and environments using pollen evidence from thousands of years ago of different parts of South Africa. Most of the data generated by Dr Quick and other researchers are incorporated into climate and bioclimatic models as baselines for past vegetation changes, which can also aid in environmental conservation management initiatives.

South African Filmmaker gets a seat at a new series with David Attenborough

29 October 2021 3:54 PM

Guest:  Lee Doig of the local production company Let It Rain Films joins John as one of 12 global directors that have shot an episode for the new YouTube Original series “Seat At The Table” leading up to the United Nations Cop26 in November.
South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig has collaborated with acclaimed international film makers to produce the “Seat At The Table” series to highlight the devastating impacts of and innovative solutions to climate change. The series includes interviews with legendary documentary maker Sir David Attenborough and primatologist Jane Goodall.

How does Arthur Fraser justify Zuma's medical parole?

29 October 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan, joins John to elaborate on the justification that Arthur Fraser has given for the decision to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole. 
 Fraser claims that the decision was driven by fears of unrest if the former president's health was "recklessly" put at risk, and not by his "perceived relationship" to Zuma.

A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa by Treive Nicholas

28 October 2021 6:08 PM

Guest:  Treive Nicholas, to discuss his recent work, 'A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa'.
In 1980, while Nelson Mandela languished in jail, an enthusiastic and hopelessly naïve British teenager arrived at a local school in Mandela’s home state of Transkei. Wide-eyed and faced with an unfamiliar world, Treive Nicholas was about to embark on an adventure he would never forget. Looking back on this year forty years later, A Nun and the Pig offers a remarkable insight into this politically charged but little-known part of Africa and a lived experience ranging from the surreal to the heart-warming; the wonderful to the tragic. One minute Nicholas could be entertaining local Thembu chiefs or coaching the Transkei paraplegic sports team for a rare non-racial sporting competition, the next he could be witnessing the terrible death of an infant in a neglected Umtata township. Scrapes with law enforcement agencies increased in frequency and risk as Nicholas railed against the injustices of the apartheid system, and at one point found himself smuggling Communist black liberation literature across South Africa’s borders. Armed only with a camera and bag of dried apricots, his hitchhiking adventures took him thousands of kilometres north to Zambian bush, where events took a dangerous turn near one of Robert Mugabe’s camps. Fear, shock, joy and self-discovery were a daily experience in this forgotten corner of South Africa, where humour and kindness flourished amid grinding poverty and brutal racism. The friendship of a wise and feisty nun kept Treive Nicholas on course, opening his eyes to a side of life unfamiliar to a former milkman from suburban England. Her car, ‘the Pig’, was a trusty but temperamental companion.

Clearing Roadblocks to Youth Unemployment: The Youth Capital project

28 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Kristal Duncan-Williams, the Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led advocacy campaign to reduce youth unemployment with a national Action Plan. She explains the considerations that have come out of the study on youth unemployment before and during COVID-10. 
Youth unemployment has been reported as one of the reasons why young people have decided not to vote.  Do they feel there is a actionable plan for them of moving forward from this current crisis?
Unlock Jobs: Clearing Roadblocks to Youth Unemployment. Is Youth Capital’s latest study that highlights solutions to start tackling youth unemployment.
The study sets the scene with concerning statistics: Only 6 in 100 young South Africans who start Grade 1 complete some kind of tertiary qualification, three out of 4 unemployed young people have been without a job for 1 year or longer, 9.1 million young people are not in education, employment, or training.
What are the main challenges that young people face when looking for work?
The Unlock Jobs study focuses on 3 urgent roadblocks and existing initiatives that could make an impact. 

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle Local

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

