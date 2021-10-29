Melktert Kommissie

Guest: Lucinda Rosa Neethling
Guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Guest: Davin Chown, Director of Genesis Eco-Energy Developments
Windswept and Interesting Bill Connolly
The Master - The brilliant Career of Roger Federer Christopher Clarey
A Passage North Anuk Arudpragasam
no one is talking about this Patricia Lockwood
Guest: Geordin Hill-Lewis | Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Guest: Dr. Lynne Quick is a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University. She has studied the ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years in order to shed light on the earth’s past and future climates.
Dr. Quick has found that paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa show there to be much more complex consequences of pesky pollen and fungal spores than the havoc that they bring to people that suffer from allergies.
There is a large body of work that covers the reconstruction of landscapes and environments using pollen evidence from thousands of years ago of different parts of South Africa. Most of the data generated by Dr Quick and other researchers are incorporated into climate and bioclimatic models as baselines for past vegetation changes, which can also aid in environmental conservation management initiatives.
Guest: Lee Doig of the local production company Let It Rain Films joins John as one of 12 global directors that have shot an episode for the new YouTube Original series “Seat At The Table” leading up to the United Nations Cop26 in November.
South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig has collaborated with acclaimed international film makers to produce the “Seat At The Table” series to highlight the devastating impacts of and innovative solutions to climate change. The series includes interviews with legendary documentary maker Sir David Attenborough and primatologist Jane Goodall.
Guest: Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan, joins John to elaborate on the justification that Arthur Fraser has given for the decision to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole.
Fraser claims that the decision was driven by fears of unrest if the former president's health was "recklessly" put at risk, and not by his "perceived relationship" to Zuma.
Guest: Treive Nicholas, to discuss his recent work, 'A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa'.
In 1980, while Nelson Mandela languished in jail, an enthusiastic and hopelessly naïve British teenager arrived at a local school in Mandela’s home state of Transkei. Wide-eyed and faced with an unfamiliar world, Treive Nicholas was about to embark on an adventure he would never forget. Looking back on this year forty years later, A Nun and the Pig offers a remarkable insight into this politically charged but little-known part of Africa and a lived experience ranging from the surreal to the heart-warming; the wonderful to the tragic. One minute Nicholas could be entertaining local Thembu chiefs or coaching the Transkei paraplegic sports team for a rare non-racial sporting competition, the next he could be witnessing the terrible death of an infant in a neglected Umtata township. Scrapes with law enforcement agencies increased in frequency and risk as Nicholas railed against the injustices of the apartheid system, and at one point found himself smuggling Communist black liberation literature across South Africa’s borders. Armed only with a camera and bag of dried apricots, his hitchhiking adventures took him thousands of kilometres north to Zambian bush, where events took a dangerous turn near one of Robert Mugabe’s camps. Fear, shock, joy and self-discovery were a daily experience in this forgotten corner of South Africa, where humour and kindness flourished amid grinding poverty and brutal racism. The friendship of a wise and feisty nun kept Treive Nicholas on course, opening his eyes to a side of life unfamiliar to a former milkman from suburban England. Her car, ‘the Pig’, was a trusty but temperamental companion.
Guest: Kristal Duncan-Williams, the Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led advocacy campaign to reduce youth unemployment with a national Action Plan. She explains the considerations that have come out of the study on youth unemployment before and during COVID-10.
Youth unemployment has been reported as one of the reasons why young people have decided not to vote. Do they feel there is a actionable plan for them of moving forward from this current crisis?
Unlock Jobs: Clearing Roadblocks to Youth Unemployment. Is Youth Capital’s latest study that highlights solutions to start tackling youth unemployment.
The study sets the scene with concerning statistics: Only 6 in 100 young South Africans who start Grade 1 complete some kind of tertiary qualification, three out of 4 unemployed young people have been without a job for 1 year or longer, 9.1 million young people are not in education, employment, or training.
What are the main challenges that young people face when looking for work?
The Unlock Jobs study focuses on 3 urgent roadblocks and existing initiatives that could make an impact.