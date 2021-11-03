LGE2021 Election Analysis

Guest: The Daily Maverick Journalist, Carien du Plessis, to assess the efficiency of the technology used to facilitate the election process on Monday.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has stood by its voter management devices (VMDs) despite it presenting glitches and problems through the election process on Monday.

Questions have been raised about the exact number of voters who have been disenfranchised after not appearing on the voters’ roll or in the Electoral Commission’s systems because of problems with the voter management devices.

