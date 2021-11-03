The Green Finance Deal

Guest: Prof Anton Eberhard | Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guest: Adriaan Basson | Editor at News24
Guest: Avril Harding, a former MP and co-founder of the Independent Democrats (ID).
Avril is currently a Masters student in Political Science at UWC. His research focusses on small parties and their failure to attract sufficient electoral support and to gain reasonable representation in legislatures.
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Guest: Karam Singh is The Head of Legal and Investigations at Corruption Watch. He elaborates on the organizations recent study that has found that the national register of companies that has barred companies from doing business with the state has no names on it.
The Register for Tender Defaulters was created under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act to help organs of state share information on suppliers found guilty in court.
Guest: Professor William Gumede. The Executive Chairperson of The Democracy Works Foundation.
William Gumede is currently a Professor at The School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand and a former Deputy Editor of The Sowetan newspaper.
During the anti-apartheid struggle, Gumede held several leadership positions in South African student, civics and trade union movements. He was a political violence mediator and area coordinator for the National Peace Committee during the multiparty negotiations for a democratic South Africa and was seconded to South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Guest: Donné Minné is a neuropsychologist with a PhD from the University of Cape Town. Her research interests include the neurobiology of emotion, consciousness, and the role of the body in cognition. She lives with her husband, Mischa Minné, and son, Rafael, in Cape Town. Mischa Minné has an MPhil from the University of Cape Town in Climate Change and Development. He works as an independent consultant specialising in Social Impact Measurement and Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning for clients based in the public and private sector.
Guest: The Daily Maverick Journalist, Carien du Plessis, to assess the efficiency of the technology used to facilitate the election process on Monday.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has stood by its voter management devices (VMDs) despite it presenting glitches and problems through the election process on Monday.
Questions have been raised about the exact number of voters who have been disenfranchised after not appearing on the voters’ roll or in the Electoral Commission’s systems because of problems with the voter management devices.