ICASA Update

Researchers at Stellenbosch University say that South Africa's abundant sunshine means there is huge potential to harness the renewable energy source to power up electric vehicles. Their study looked at the energy requirements of electric minibus taxis on journeys within and between towns and cities across the country using GPS tracking data and a traffic simulator. And it was found that it would need that a solar installation equivalent to half a tennis court per taxi to ensure that the its daily energy requirements were met by solar supply at least half the time. The solar panels would be installed at taxi ranks and informal stopping areas. To find out more, we're joined by the lead researcher, Thinus Booysen, a professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Stellebosch University.

