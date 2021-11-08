Ethiopia is on the brink of collapse

The Municipality of Kannaland, which includes towns like Ladismith and Calitzdorp, has named a convicted rapist as its news mayor. Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa leader, Jeffrey Donson, was convicted for the statutory rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old in 2004. However, he received a suspended sentence on appeal. The Kannaland Council has also elected ICOSA's Werner Meshoas as deputy mayor. He has been convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice. ICOSA has formed a coalition with the ANC to govern the municipality, which has been under administration since December 2018. We speak to Derek Luyt, a local government commentator, based in Van Wyksdorp in the Kannaland Municipality.

