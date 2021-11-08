Ethiopia is on the brink of collapse

Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Guest: Space Systems Engineer and Space Scientist Ani VermeulenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sports Scientist Dr. Ross Tucker has studied the factors considered by The Olympic Committee framework on transgender inclusion that has been released to place responsibility on individual federations in order to determine eligibility criteria in sport.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Municipality of Kannaland, which includes towns like Ladismith and Calitzdorp, has named a convicted rapist as its news mayor. Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa leader, Jeffrey Donson, was convicted for the statutory rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old in 2004. However, he received a suspended sentence on appeal. The Kannaland Council has also elected ICOSA's Werner Meshoas as deputy mayor. He has been convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice. ICOSA has formed a coalition with the ANC to govern the municipality, which has been under administration since December 2018. We speak to Derek Luyt, a local government commentator, based in Van Wyksdorp in the Kannaland Municipality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last month, the government began offering Covid-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged between the ages of 12 and 17s, with a goal of reaching at least 6 million people within this age group. But some experts are suggesting that South Africa should be focusing instead on the large number of people older than 50 who are yet to be vaccinated. We speak to Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marine activists and scientists are up in arms over plans by oil giant, Shell, to carry out a seismic survey off the Wild Coast in a search for oil and gas deposits. The tests are due to get underway on the first of December and will last up to 5 months, covering 6,011km² of ocean surface. Our next guest, Dr Judy Mann, a conservation strategist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research’s Oceanographic Research Institute says seismic surveys have a negative impact on all animals in the ocean.LISTEN TO PODCAST