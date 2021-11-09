Cara Stacey Standard Bank Young Artist for Music

Guest: Cara Stacey, a South African musician, composer and musicologist that has been chosen as the Standard Bank Young Artist for Music 2021.
She is a pianist and plays southern African musical bows (umrhubhe, uhadi, makhoyane). She holds a doctorate in African music, specifically looking at the makhoyane musical bow from eSwatini (University of Cape Town/SOAS). During her PhD, she was an NRF Freestanding Doctoral scholar, a Commonwealth Split-Site scholar, and the recipient of funding from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust and the University of Cape Town. Cara holds a Masters in Musicology (Edinburgh), and a MMus in Performance from SOAS (London). Cara studied various African instruments (makhoyane, mbira, uhadi, umrhubhe and budongo) with Dizu Plaatjies, Khokhiwe Mphila, Bhemani Magagula, Tinashe Chidanyika, Modou Diouf, and Andrew Cooke.
Guest: Dr Harlan Cloete | Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Guest: Mike Schussler is the Chief Economist at Economics.co.za and he brings with him a true understanding of what the budget speech is due to announce and whether it can be expected to deliver.
South Africa’s major economic event this week is the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday (11 November), which will provide an update of the projected fiscal policy direction over the next three fiscal years, say economists at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
Guest: urologist Dr. Pieter Spies to discuss the groundbreaking therapy procedure that has been performed by his team at Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital.
The procedure is performed by himself alongside Prof André van der Merwe, the renowned surgeon who performed the world’s first successful penis transplant in 2014.
The first Rezum water vapour therapy procedure for Benign prostatic hyperplasia in South Africa offers hope to the large percentage of men suffering urinary problems due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Guest: The Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO) Diversity Chair, Luvuyo Rani to discuss an inspiring event that is happening today in Khayelitsha as part of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisations (EO) drive.
In a bid to bridge the divide between the formal and informal business sector, members of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) will be spending the day with 40 of Khayelitsha’s top township entrepreneurs. The aim is for EO members to experience and learn about the township businesses and share their stories and vice versa, thus creating a network of collaboration and opportunities.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guest: Jonny Myers | Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Guest: Liz Hillock Head of Online and Mobile
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).