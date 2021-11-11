In memory of FW De Klerk

Guest: Mr. Dave Steward joins Mike Wills to commemorate the life of FW de Klerk, the former president of South Africa during whose iconic tenure South Africa began the transition to a Constitutional Democracy.

FW de Klerk was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994.

In 1990 he announced he was releasing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, leading to multi-party polls in 1994.

Mr. Dave Steward was educated in Canada, the UK and South Africa. He was a diplomat (1966-1985) serving as Ambassador to the UN in 1981-1982. He headed the SA Communication Service from 1985 until 1992 when he was appointed Director-General in President FW de Klerk’s Office where he was closely involved in South Africa’s constitutional negotiations. In 1998 he co-authored De Klerk’s autobiography “The Last Trek” and in 1999 established the FW de Klerk Foundation together with the former president. He served as Executive Director until June 2016 and is now the Foundation’s Chairman.