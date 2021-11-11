Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu. 15 November 2021 1:15 PM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
View all World
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 November 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Deon Meyer: The release of an English translation of The Dark Flood

15 November 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Acclaimed Author Deon Meyer has brought the English translation of The Dark Flood to John's bookshelf.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COP26 Glasgow climate conference: Where to from here?

15 November 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Professor Coleen Vogel - Professor at the Global Change Institute of the University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire - Toyota Corolla Cross

15 November 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study reveals COVID racial disparity

15 November 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya on their research which has detailed racial inequalities of the covid-19 pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bafana Bafana Ghana Defeat

15 November 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Mark Gleeson is a South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport, and he joins John to review Bafana Bafan's Sunday defeat.
Bafana Bafana were defeated 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Ghana following a penalty decision that has been met with great criticism. 
Mark Gleeson is a South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport. He is thought to have the most complete set of African football records in existence. He has written for BBC, Reuters and ESPN and is the African expert for the BBC's World Football Phone In

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cable Theft: A drastic problem that deserves security, intelligence and local community support

15 November 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

Sasha Planting talks to John about the problem of cable theft on South African roads and the urgent need for security measures. It costs about R1-million a kilometre to replace that cable. That means R5.5-million in cable-related expenses a day. High-tech security would be cheap at the price. This year, Transnet Freight Rail cancelled 1,190 trains as a direct result of security-related incidents. There has been a spike in incidents on the coal line, the manganese line and on the Central Corridor that connects these lines. These lost volumes can never be recouped. These lines are cash cows; they are what is holding the already lossmaking company back from the brink

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Operation Vooma Vaccination

15 November 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services in the Western Cape Department of Health to discuss the success of the National Vooma Vaccination Weekend project. 
 The project involves a series of outreaches in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom state of affairs

15 November 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Mike Rossouw | Independent energy advisor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acclaimed Zimbabwean Singer Songwriter Gemma Griffiths

12 November 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Gemma Griffiths

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The reality of kidnapping in South Africa

12 November 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher  at Institute For Security Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

Business Local Opinion

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Business

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Rand Water confident it has enough reserves to minimise impact of maintenance

16 November 2021 7:28 AM

Suretha Brits handed 25-year term for masterminding hotelier husband's murder

16 November 2021 7:20 AM

WC police deal illicit drug trade big blow with major weekend seizures

16 November 2021 6:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA