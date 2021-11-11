Pandemic waste in the ocean

Guest: Professor Peter Ryan, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology to discuss the degree to which the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem.
Professor Ryan is passionate about his research in general ornithology, seabird-fishery interactions, evolutionary ecology (focusing on resolving closely-related species complexes), marine debris, solid waste management, the biology of oceanic islands.
Guest: Professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya on their research which has detailed racial inequalities of the covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Gleeson is a South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport, and he joins John to review Bafana Bafan's Sunday defeat.
Bafana Bafana were defeated 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Ghana following a penalty decision that has been met with great criticism.
Mark Gleeson is a South African journalist and football commentator for SuperSport. He is thought to have the most complete set of African football records in existence. He has written for BBC, Reuters and ESPN and is the African expert for the BBC's World Football Phone In
Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Sasha Planting talks to John about the problem of cable theft on South African roads and the urgent need for security measures. It costs about R1-million a kilometre to replace that cable. That means R5.5-million in cable-related expenses a day. High-tech security would be cheap at the price. This year, Transnet Freight Rail cancelled 1,190 trains as a direct result of security-related incidents. There has been a spike in incidents on the coal line, the manganese line and on the Central Corridor that connects these lines. These lost volumes can never be recouped. These lines are cash cows; they are what is holding the already lossmaking company back from the brink
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services in the Western Cape Department of Health to discuss the success of the National Vooma Vaccination Weekend project.
The project involves a series of outreaches in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated
