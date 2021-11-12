The Eskom Energy Crisis

Guest: Ron Derby | Editor at Business Times
Guest: Professor Diana Hardie
Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24
Guest: Dr. Katrin Ludynia explains to John the reasons that researchers and locals alike are raising strong concerns about the largely unregulated interaction with these wild animals, particularly over their moulting period which is also peak tourist season: November to January.
During this time, the birds stay ashore for up to 21 days to shed and regrow their protective feathers. This is when the birds are “more susceptible to disturbance, as they can’t access the water to escape as they are not waterproof at that time”.
Dr. Katrin Ludynia is a research manager at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).
Guest: Mesela Nhlapo | CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)
Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Guest: Caryn Dolley engages with the reality that the real state of South Africa’s police service remains punctuated by deadly infighting, corruption and criminal activity.
She joins John to break down the results of a study that she has been part of that has analyzed changes in the organizational structure of the South African Police Service (SAPS) management, from its previous 2019/2020 annual report to now, to illustrate an alarming reality.
Guest: Georgina Pazcoguín
Guest: Business Insider Journalist, Luke Daniel, brings an update to the rules that regulate South African travel and the factors that should inform our travel choices.
Guest: Acclaimed Author Deon Meyer has brought the English translation of The Dark Flood to John's bookshelf.
Guest: Professor Coleen Vogel - Professor at the Global Change Institute of the University