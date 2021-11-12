Hermann Giliomee; the legacy of FW De Klerk

Guest: Dr. Katrin Ludynia explains to John the reasons that researchers and locals alike are raising strong concerns about the largely unregulated interaction with these wild animals, particularly over their moulting period which is also peak tourist season: November to January.

During this time, the birds stay ashore for up to 21 days to shed and regrow their protective feathers. This is when the birds are “more susceptible to disturbance, as they can’t access the water to escape as they are not waterproof at that time”.

Dr. Katrin Ludynia is a research manager at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

arrow_forward