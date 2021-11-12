Hermann Giliomee; the legacy of FW De Klerk

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - the return to big events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mirriam Close , specialist psychiatrist & director of behavioral health institute
Tony Feldman - Concert Promoter at Showtime Management
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:10
What coalition agreements, - so far - are showing us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:30
We Buy Cars sees spike in the second-hand vehicle market
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 11:05
The Hilton Schilder Goema Club: Live in studio
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Schilder - Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
SA rail network has unused capacity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Holley
Today at 16:20
Shell's shale gas exploration on Wild Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
Today at 16:55
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk. 16 November 2021 12:42 PM
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance) Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie. 16 November 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits. 16 November 2021 9:01 AM
View all Business
Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel. 16 November 2021 3:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 16 November 2021 9:02 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Hermann Giliomee; the legacy of FW De Klerk

Hermann Giliomee; the legacy of FW De Klerk

12 November 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Renowned author of historical and political studies, Hermann Giliomee reflects on the complex legacy left by FW De Klerk in South African history. 
Hermann Giliomee is an author of historical and political studies, former Professor of Political Studies at the University of Cape Town (1983–2002), President of the South African Institute of Race Relations (1995–1997) and Extraordinary Professor of History at the Stellenbosch University


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Israel COVID Study: Natural Immunity v Vaccination

16 November 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Professor Diana Hardie

An update: Coalition Negotiations

16 November 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24

The Dangers of unregulated tourist interaction with African penguins

16 November 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Dr. Katrin Ludynia explains to John the reasons that researchers and locals alike are raising strong concerns about the largely unregulated interaction with these wild animals, particularly over their moulting period which is also peak tourist season: November to January. 
During this time, the birds stay ashore for up to 21 days to shed and regrow their protective feathers. This is when the birds are “more susceptible to disturbance, as they can’t access the water to escape as they are not waterproof at that time”. 
Dr. Katrin Ludynia is a research manager at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

The Africa Rail Industry Association: Private use of the PRASA Network

16 November 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Mesela Nhlapo | CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)

The Eastern Cape Drought

16 November 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen

The South African Police Force in crisis

16 November 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Caryn Dolley engages with the reality that the real state of South Africa’s police service remains punctuated by deadly infighting, corruption and criminal activity. 
She joins John to break down the results of a study that she has been part of that has analyzed changes in the organizational structure of the South African Police Service (SAPS) management, from its previous 2019/2020 annual report to now, to illustrate an alarming reality.

Swan Dive; The making of a Rogue Ballerina Interview with Georgina Pazcoguin

16 November 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Georgina Pazcoguin

Where can South Africans travel and how?

16 November 2021 3:47 PM

Guest: Business Insider Journalist, Luke Daniel, brings an update to the rules that regulate South African travel and the factors that should inform our travel choices. 

Deon Meyer: The release of an English translation of The Dark Flood

15 November 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Acclaimed Author Deon Meyer has brought the English translation of The Dark Flood to John's bookshelf.

COP26 Glasgow climate conference: Where to from here?

15 November 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Professor Coleen Vogel - Professor at the Global Change Institute of the University 

Trending

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City

Local

De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Govt intervention needed for those affected by July riots, SAHRC told

17 November 2021 7:31 AM

SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

17 November 2021 6:33 AM

The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

17 November 2021 6:28 AM

