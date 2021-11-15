Cable Theft: A drastic problem that deserves security, intelligence and local community support

Guest: Sasha Planting | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick



Sasha Planting talks to John about the problem of cable theft on South African roads and the urgent need for security measures. It costs about R1-million a kilometre to replace that cable. That means R5.5-million in cable-related expenses a day. High-tech security would be cheap at the price. This year, Transnet Freight Rail cancelled 1,190 trains as a direct result of security-related incidents. There has been a spike in incidents on the coal line, the manganese line and on the Central Corridor that connects these lines. These lost volumes can never be recouped. These lines are cash cows; they are what is holding the already lossmaking company back from the brink