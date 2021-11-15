Cars with Juliet McGuire - Toyota Corolla Cross

Guest: Patrick Leydon joins John to explain and assess the reasons for the abandonment of The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Mining Charter Judgment.

The Pretoria High Court Judgment declared that the Mining Charter is a policy instrument and not binding legislation and that the Minister is thereby empowered to make law.

The Department of Mineral Resources decided not to appeal and intends to drive transformation in the sector by enforcing the terms of existing mining rights while it works to amend the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).



Patrick Leydon is a corporate lawyer practicing across a number of industry sectors but specializing in the mining and energy sectors within Sub-Saharan Africa.

