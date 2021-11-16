Where can South Africans travel and how?

Guest: Lee Ann Laufs



John was moved by a video on YouTube that told the story of an act of kindness by a mother and son. He is joined by Lee Ann Laufs to describe the project that she shared with her son, Nicholas.



Find the film on YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX8WwpFXS7Y



Nicholas has been growing his hair for six years to donate to CANSA South Africa and recently had it cut before he starts school.



Nicholas is joining in Grade 1, while his brother is in Grade 3.



No matter how young or old you are, remember, any act of kindness can go a long way.



His mom's description says it better: " It took us six years to grow his hair for a good reason.



After many years of judgement, questions, opinions, and teasing, we have finally done it.

