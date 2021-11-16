Swan Dive; The making of a Rogue Ballerina Interview with Georgina Pazcoguin

Guest: Georgina Pazcoguin
Guest: Cito (Martin Otto)
It’s been twenty-five years of non - stop music making and stage - stomping for the WONDER brothers of Joburg, and there’s no sign of stopping. This gang of four continuously strive to outperform the last version of themselves by always creating, reinventing, and nurturing the chemistry they share on and off stage, acknowledging that the WONDERBOOM organism is greater than the sum of its parts.
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band have personally selected their favourite WONDERboom tracks, creating a compilation of songs aptly titled WONDERboom 25. Spanning from their tender formative years to now, this re-mastered collection includes all the hits you’ve come to love over the years plus brand new single, Prodigal Son.
Guest: Filmmaker Bryan Little to discuss the documentary, 'Ours not Mine'.
Mining Companies have a plan for the West Coast of South Africa that will destroy hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastal environments, disrupting local communities, fisheries, tourism and the rugged natural beauty of this globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. The film sheds light on the destructive mining practices on the West Coast of South Africa and its impact on local communities and the environment.
Guest: Lizette Lancaster | Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guest: Jonas Sibanyoni- SAHRC Commissioner
Guest: Debra Barnes, the race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon, to announce the news that the 2022 Race is on!
Guest: Dr. Geetesh Solanki is senior specialist scientist in the Health Systems Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council, Cape Town; honorary research associate in the Health Economics Unit, School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town; and principal consultant, NMG Consultants and Actuaries, Cape Town.
Guest: Lee Ann Laufs
John was moved by a video on YouTube that told the story of an act of kindness by a mother and son. He is joined by Lee Ann Laufs to describe the project that she shared with her son, Nicholas.
Find the film on YouTube:
Nicholas has been growing his hair for six years to donate to CANSA South Africa and recently had it cut before he starts school.
Nicholas is joining in Grade 1, while his brother is in Grade 3.
No matter how young or old you are, remember, any act of kindness can go a long way.
His mom's description says it better: " It took us six years to grow his hair for a good reason.
After many years of judgement, questions, opinions, and teasing, we have finally done it.
Guest: Space Systems Engineer and Space Scientist Ani Vermeulen
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government