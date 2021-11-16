The Dangers of unregulated tourist interaction with African penguins

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Talkers: What's your signature dish?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
Come Dine With Me Season 7 (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Meet the partner surrogate who has sex with her clients (pre rec done)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
Local firm creates beauty line for you butt! (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning. 20 November 2021 6:38 PM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats. 19 November 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa's youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn's 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news. 20 November 2021 9:38 AM
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
View all Business
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use. 20 November 2021 10:24 AM
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre. 20 November 2021 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn't find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The Dangers of unregulated tourist interaction with African penguins

The Dangers of unregulated tourist interaction with African penguins

16 November 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Dr. Katrin Ludynia explains to John the reasons that researchers and locals alike are raising strong concerns about the largely unregulated interaction with these wild animals, particularly over their moulting period which is also peak tourist season: November to January. 
During this time, the birds stay ashore for up to 21 days to shed and regrow their protective feathers. This is when the birds are “more susceptible to disturbance, as they can’t access the water to escape as they are not waterproof at that time”. 
Dr. Katrin Ludynia is a research manager at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

A New Release to celebrate Wonderboom 25th Anniversary

19 November 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Cito (Martin Otto) 

It’s been twenty-five years of non - stop music making and stage - stomping for the WONDER brothers of Joburg, and there’s no sign of stopping. This gang of four continuously strive to outperform the last version of themselves by always creating, reinventing, and nurturing the chemistry they share on and off stage, acknowledging that the WONDERBOOM organism is greater than the sum of its parts.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band have personally selected their favourite WONDERboom tracks, creating a compilation of songs aptly titled WONDERboom 25. Spanning from their tender formative years to now, this re-mastered collection includes all the hits you’ve come to love over the years plus brand new single, Prodigal Son.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Ours not Mine' Protect the West Coast Documentary Release

19 November 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Filmmaker Bryan Little to discuss the documentary, 'Ours not Mine'.

Mining Companies have a plan for the West Coast of South Africa that will destroy hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastal environments, disrupting local communities, fisheries, tourism and the rugged natural beauty of this globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. The film sheds light on the destructive mining practices on the West Coast of South Africa and its impact on local communities and the environment.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Statistics

19 November 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Lizette Lancaster | Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Book Review

19 November 2021 4:54 PM

Second Place Rachel Cusk
 Better off Dead Lee Child
The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting; The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up; A MEMOIR Evanna Lynch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insight into The Human Rights Commission call for a state of national emergency

19 November 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Jonas Sibanyoni- SAHRC Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Two Ocean Marathon is confirmed for 16th & 17th April 2022!

19 November 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Debra Barnes, the race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon, to announce the news that the 2022 Race is on! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Singapore is making the unvaccinated pay for their Covid-19 medical expenses: Should South Africa do the same?

19 November 2021 3:46 PM

Guest: Dr. Geetesh Solanki is senior specialist scientist in the Health Systems Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council, Cape Town; honorary research associate in the Health Economics Unit, School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town; and principal consultant, NMG Consultants and Actuaries, Cape Town. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Any act of kindness can go a long way: Nicholas has been growing his hair for six years to donate to CANSA South Africa

19 November 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: Lee Ann Laufs 

John was moved by a video on YouTube that told the story of an act of kindness by a mother and son. He is joined by Lee Ann Laufs to describe the project that she shared with her son, Nicholas.

Find the film on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX8WwpFXS7Y

Nicholas has been growing his hair for six years to donate to CANSA South Africa and recently had it cut before he starts school.

Nicholas is joining in Grade 1, while his brother is in Grade 3. 

No matter how young or old you are, remember, any act of kindness can go a long way.

His mom's description says it better: " It took us six years to grow his hair for a good reason.

After many years of judgement, questions, opinions, and teasing, we have finally done it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit

18 November 2021 7:46 PM

Guest: Space Systems Engineer and Space Scientist Ani Vermeulen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Winde weekly COVID update

18 November 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead

Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

20 November 2021 5:01 PM

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

20 November 2021 4:13 PM

DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

20 November 2021 4:04 PM

