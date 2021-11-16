An update: Coalition Negotiations

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Priven Moodley - Head Of Credit Risk Solutions at TransUnion South Africa
Guests
Priven Moodley - Head Of Credit Risk Solutions at TransUnion South Africa
125
Today at 05:10
16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
125
Today at 05:46
Kasi Economy Group: supporting small businesses one post at a time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kabelo Enos Makinta - Founder at Kasi Economy
Guests
Kabelo Enos Makinta - Founder at Kasi Economy
125
Today at 06:10
Now gale force winds smash into flood-hit Garden Route
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder of Gift of the Givers
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder of Gift of the Givers
125
Today at 06:25
Unisa graduate finally receives certificate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanne van Zyl
Guests
Jeanne van Zyl
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - colour trends for 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
125
Today at 07:07
SA's daily covid rate on the rise: Is the fourth wave approaching?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Avoid the dark side of Black Friday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:15
Pets in Retirement Villages
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Harding
Guests
Lynette Harding
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Reducing coal fired energy & it's impact on SA's coal belt communities
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Janine Espin
Guests
Janine Espin
125
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Guests
Helen Seeney
125
Today at 10:30
Small business spotlight: The Art Boutique (Kleinmond)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
Guests
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
125
Today at 10:46
R20 million in bursaries available at The Knowledge Trust Education and Career Expo on WhatsApp
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaryd Raizon - Founder at Trusted Interns
Guests
Jaryd Raizon - Founder at Trusted Interns
125
Today at 11:05
Driving licenses: Are there enough spaces to pass out? Why has the Joe Gcabi K53 practice yard in Philippi not reopened?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Swart - Owner at Andre Driving School
Eugene Mathews - Driving instructor at Private
Guests
Andre Swart - Owner at Andre Driving School
Eugene Mathews - Driving instructor at Private
125
Today at 11:30
3 decades in property: lessons learnt over the years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Franz Gmeiner - CEO at Orion Real Estate
Guests
Franz Gmeiner - CEO at Orion Real Estate
125
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Weekly Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
125
