An update: Coalition Negotiations

Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Priven Moodley - Head Of Credit Risk Solutions at TransUnion South Africa
Today at 05:10
16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 05:46
Kasi Economy Group: supporting small businesses one post at a time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kabelo Enos Makinta - Founder at Kasi Economy
Today at 06:10
Now gale force winds smash into flood-hit Garden Route
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder of Gift of the Givers
Today at 06:25
Unisa graduate finally receives certificate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanne van Zyl
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - colour trends for 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
SA's daily covid rate on the rise: Is the fourth wave approaching?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Avoid the dark side of Black Friday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Pets in Retirement Villages
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Harding
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Reducing coal fired energy & it's impact on SA's coal belt communities
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Janine Espin
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:30
Small business spotlight: The Art Boutique (Kleinmond)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
Today at 10:46
R20 million in bursaries available at The Knowledge Trust Education and Career Expo on WhatsApp
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaryd Raizon - Founder at Trusted Interns
Today at 11:05
Driving licenses: Are there enough spaces to pass out? Why has the Joe Gcabi K53 practice yard in Philippi not reopened?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Swart - Owner at Andre Driving School
Eugene Mathews - Driving instructor at Private
Today at 11:30
3 decades in property: lessons learnt over the years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Franz Gmeiner - CEO at Orion Real Estate
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Weekly Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Latest Local
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Health Department's acting DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp. 24 November 2021 6:56 PM
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in G... 24 November 2021 4:42 PM
View all Politics
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
An update: Coalition Negotiations

An update: Coalition Negotiations

16 November 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

CONSTELLATIONS returns to Spier this summer with magical fireside encounters under a starry sky

24 November 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Brett Bailey | Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DMRE abandons fight over Mining Charter

24 November 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Patrick Leydon to explain and assess the reasons for the abandonment of the The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Mining Charter Judgment. 
The Pretoria High Court Judgment declared that the Mining Charter is a policy instrument and not binding legislation and that the Minister is thereby empowered to make law.
The Department of Mineral Resources decided not to appeal and intends to drive transformation in the sector by enforcing the terms of existing mining rights while it works to amend the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).
Patrick Leydon is a corporate lawyer practicing across a number of industry sectors but specializing in the mining and energy sectors within Sub-Saharan Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID update with Dr. Nicholas Crisp

24 November 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Acting director-general  at Department of Health

South Africa’s acting director-general of health, Dr. Nicholas Crisp, brings answers to critical questions put to John by callers on The Afternoon Drive as the COVID virus evolves each day to the response of new concerns of personal health, medical science, medical treatment and public and social governance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two-million-year-old bones reveal how our ancient ancestors got about

24 November 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Prof Lee Berger, Research Professor in Human Evolution at Wits University joins John to discuss an exciting new study that has revealed the evolutionary trail towards the very human trait by which we walk the walk. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metro Coalitions; a dramatic shift in South African Politics

24 November 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Tony Leon elaborates on the extent that South Africa's new coalitions and mayoral chains have delivered a poisonous chalice that must be carried forward into a complex political future at a local, municipal and national level. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are there so few impact craters on earth?

24 November 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: Roger Lawrence Gibson, a Professor of Structural Geology and Metamorphic Petrology, University of the Witwatersrand. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4th Wave? Shabir Madhi speaks to John Maytham

24 November 2021 6:34 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UWC citizen scientist water project is a winner at the Berlin Science Week Summit

23 November 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Professor Jacquelien Goldin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Merck and Pfizer have committed to allowing Covid Pills to Be Made and Sold Cheaply in Poor Countries

23 November 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Fatima Hassan Director of The Health Justice Initiative

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA, Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum are presenting a special motion related to former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

23 November 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

Business Politics

Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

Local

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

Business

SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

24 November 2021 8:34 PM

Vaccines reduce COVID transmission of Delta variant by 40%: WHO

24 November 2021 8:05 PM

Russia: Sputnik gives longer protection than Western jabs

24 November 2021 7:49 PM

