Kannaland names mayor with suspended rape sentence

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: The Hollard Sport Industry Awards Celebrating creativity & active lifestyles
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
125
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: 10 Travel Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sipho Mkhwanazi - Regional Marketing and Communications Manager at SANParks
Guests
Sipho Mkhwanazi - Regional Marketing and Communications Manager at SANParks
125
Today at 05:10
Is South Africa running out of water?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Inga Jacobs-Mata - Researcher at International Water Management Institute
Guests
Inga Jacobs-Mata - Researcher at International Water Management Institute
125
Today at 05:15
The benefit of taking African languages globally
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jehan Jones-Radgowski - Acting Public Affairs Officer at United States Embassy & Consulate in South Africa
Guests
Jehan Jones-Radgowski - Acting Public Affairs Officer at United States Embassy & Consulate in South Africa
125
Today at 06:10
CGE laments convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson as mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Javu Baloyi - spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality
Guests
Javu Baloyi - spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality
125
Today at 06:25
Heavy rains flood George
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kristy Kolberg - Journalist at George Herald
Guests
Kristy Kolberg - Journalist at George Herald
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: The nature of Platform Apps
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yvonne Wakefield - Founder at Caveat Legal
Guests
Yvonne Wakefield - Founder at Caveat Legal
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: GOOD party on new Mayco
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Suzette Little - GOOD Party councillor
Guests
Suzette Little - GOOD Party councillor
125
Today at 07:20
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis announces new CoCT mayoral committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote Kollege in Wellington.
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote Kollege in Wellington.
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Blowing the whistle on refs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Mokuena - Rugby coach, analyst and former Blitzbok
Guests
Jonathan Mokuena - Rugby coach, analyst and former Blitzbok
125
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 09:15
Coalition check in: Who is in bed with who?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Youth unemployment solutions - whatsapp bot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Leànne Viviers - Founder at Mintor
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Leànne Viviers - Founder at Mintor
125
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Nicole Photocol photography
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Jacobs - Founder at Nicole Photocol Photography
Guests
Nicole Jacobs - Founder at Nicole Photocol Photography
125
Today at 10:30
The Promise of Memory -
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
125
Today at 11:05
In Conversation with Old Mutual on Illness Insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Kotze
Dr Bielqees Salie
Guests
John Kotze
Dr Bielqees Salie
125
Today at 17:05
Booster shot requirements for the most vulnerable
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up