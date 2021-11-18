Rassie Erasmus banned from all rugby for 2 months, given match day ban until September 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Rassie Erasmus banned from all rugby for 2 months, given match day ban until September 2022

Rassie Erasmus banned from all rugby for 2 months, given match day ban until September 2022

18 November 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick


Anant Singh 'In Black and White: A Memoir'

22 November 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Anant Singh

It all began with Charlie Chaplin, flickering in black and white on a makeshift screen in their modest home in Springfield, which later led to the neighbourhood children happily handing over their coins to 10-year-old Anant Singh and his younger brother Sanjeev. At age 13, deeply affected by the passing of his father, Anant found solace and escape in the moving image to which his father had introduced him. 
The combination of a deep and abiding passion for film and an entrepreneurial spirit were the sparks that lit the flame for Anant as he rewound 16mm reels in a film rental store in Durban, first for R1 a day and then for R25 a week.  

Clothing rental in Cape Town

22 November 2021 6:00 PM

The British newspaper, the Daily Mail, ran a story yesterday saying that British-based fans of Marks & Spencers will now be able to rent items of clothing from the store for as little as £13 or R270. The clothing will be offered via the website, Hirestreet, as the chain becomes first British high-street brand to make fashion available for hire. Well, a little scouting around and we found that you can do the same thing in Cape Town. To find out more, we're joined by Natasha Liesner, co-founder of StyleRotate, an online fashion rental platform.

South African fishing policy bait is not landing a catch

22 November 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Carmen Mannarino

Gauteng Metro Coalition

22 November 2021 4:46 PM

Guest: EWN journalist Masechaba Sefularo joins John to break down the state of Gautengs hung municipalities in this final chapter. 

The Ethiopia civil war: The military outcome of the conflict remains uncertain.

22 November 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Dr. Greg Mills, the director of the Johannesburg - based Brenthurst Foundation. 
Dr. Mills elaborates on his assessment of the 'Four scenarios and the funeral(s)' situation that faces Ethiopia whereby 'the powder keg is ready to explode in tragic ways.'
The war is marching closer to Addis and there is little evidence of a government plan to stop the advance by the rebel Tigray Defense Forces.

The Western Cape Coalition

22 November 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: political journalist Jan Gerber joins John to break down the state of the Western Cape's hung municipalities in the final chapter

The Cabbage Bandit: Withdrawal of the case

22 November 2021 3:49 PM

Guest: 'The Cabbage Bandit' Djo BaNkuna in September after the Tshwane Metro Police raided his veggie patch because they explained it to be illegal to plant vegetables on the council-owned pavement.BaNkuna remained defiant, refused to back down and replanted his garden.On 17/11/2021, The Cabbage Bandit received a letter from the Acting Director for Municipal Courts Prosecution notifying him about the withdrawal of the case

The suspension of PRASA CEO

22 November 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Director of Accountability Advocate Paul Hoffman joins The Afternoon Drive to talk to John about the precautionary suspension that has been imposed by The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) on the Group CEO Zolani Matthews. 

A New Release to celebrate Wonderboom 25th Anniversary

19 November 2021 6:10 PM

Guest: Cito (Martin Otto) 

It’s been twenty-five years of non - stop music making and stage - stomping for the WONDER brothers of Joburg, and there’s no sign of stopping. This gang of four continuously strive to outperform the last version of themselves by always creating, reinventing, and nurturing the chemistry they share on and off stage, acknowledging that the WONDERBOOM organism is greater than the sum of its parts.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band have personally selected their favourite WONDERboom tracks, creating a compilation of songs aptly titled WONDERboom 25. Spanning from their tender formative years to now, this re-mastered collection includes all the hits you’ve come to love over the years plus brand new single, Prodigal Son.

 

'Ours not Mine' Protect the West Coast Documentary Release

19 November 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Filmmaker Bryan Little to discuss the documentary, 'Ours not Mine'.

Mining Companies have a plan for the West Coast of South Africa that will destroy hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastal environments, disrupting local communities, fisheries, tourism and the rugged natural beauty of this globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. The film sheds light on the destructive mining practices on the West Coast of South Africa and its impact on local communities and the environment.

 

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Thousands attend funeral of South Africa-born Israeli slain in attack

22 November 2021 8:20 PM

Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest

22 November 2021 8:15 PM

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

22 November 2021 8:08 PM

