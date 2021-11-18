Sabotage and scapegoating: The assault on André de Ruyter and the escalating war over Eskom

Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Guest: Anant Singh
It all began with Charlie Chaplin, flickering in black and white on a makeshift screen in their modest home in Springfield, which later led to the neighbourhood children happily handing over their coins to 10-year-old Anant Singh and his younger brother Sanjeev. At age 13, deeply affected by the passing of his father, Anant found solace and escape in the moving image to which his father had introduced him.
The combination of a deep and abiding passion for film and an entrepreneurial spirit were the sparks that lit the flame for Anant as he rewound 16mm reels in a film rental store in Durban, first for R1 a day and then for R25 a week.
The British newspaper, the Daily Mail, ran a story yesterday saying that British-based fans of Marks & Spencers will now be able to rent items of clothing from the store for as little as £13 or R270. The clothing will be offered via the website, Hirestreet, as the chain becomes first British high-street brand to make fashion available for hire. Well, a little scouting around and we found that you can do the same thing in Cape Town. To find out more, we're joined by Natasha Liesner, co-founder of StyleRotate, an online fashion rental platform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carmen MannarinoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN journalist Masechaba Sefularo joins John to break down the state of Gautengs hung municipalities in this final chapter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Greg Mills, the director of the Johannesburg - based Brenthurst Foundation.
Dr. Mills elaborates on his assessment of the 'Four scenarios and the funeral(s)' situation that faces Ethiopia whereby 'the powder keg is ready to explode in tragic ways.'
The war is marching closer to Addis and there is little evidence of a government plan to stop the advance by the rebel Tigray Defense Forces.
Guest: political journalist Jan Gerber joins John to break down the state of the Western Cape's hung municipalities in the final chapterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: 'The Cabbage Bandit' Djo BaNkuna in September after the Tshwane Metro Police raided his veggie patch because they explained it to be illegal to plant vegetables on the council-owned pavement.BaNkuna remained defiant, refused to back down and replanted his garden.On 17/11/2021, The Cabbage Bandit received a letter from the Acting Director for Municipal Courts Prosecution notifying him about the withdrawal of the caseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Director of Accountability Advocate Paul Hoffman joins The Afternoon Drive to talk to John about the precautionary suspension that has been imposed by The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) on the Group CEO Zolani Matthews.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cito (Martin Otto)
It’s been twenty-five years of non - stop music making and stage - stomping for the WONDER brothers of Joburg, and there’s no sign of stopping. This gang of four continuously strive to outperform the last version of themselves by always creating, reinventing, and nurturing the chemistry they share on and off stage, acknowledging that the WONDERBOOM organism is greater than the sum of its parts.
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band have personally selected their favourite WONDERboom tracks, creating a compilation of songs aptly titled WONDERboom 25. Spanning from their tender formative years to now, this re-mastered collection includes all the hits you’ve come to love over the years plus brand new single, Prodigal Son.
Guest: Filmmaker Bryan Little to discuss the documentary, 'Ours not Mine'.
Mining Companies have a plan for the West Coast of South Africa that will destroy hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastal environments, disrupting local communities, fisheries, tourism and the rugged natural beauty of this globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. The film sheds light on the destructive mining practices on the West Coast of South Africa and its impact on local communities and the environment.