Alan Winde weekly COVID update

Guest: Cito (Martin Otto)



It’s been twenty-five years of non - stop music making and stage - stomping for the WONDER brothers of Joburg, and there’s no sign of stopping. This gang of four continuously strive to outperform the last version of themselves by always creating, reinventing, and nurturing the chemistry they share on and off stage, acknowledging that the WONDERBOOM organism is greater than the sum of its parts.



Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band have personally selected their favourite WONDERboom tracks, creating a compilation of songs aptly titled WONDERboom 25. Spanning from their tender formative years to now, this re-mastered collection includes all the hits you’ve come to love over the years plus brand new single, Prodigal Son.





