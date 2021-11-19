Any act of kindness can go a long way: Nicholas has been growing his hair for six years to donate to CANSA South Africa

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
125
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
125
Today at 05:10
Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
125
Today at 05:15
Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
125
Today at 05:50
Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
125
Today at 06:10
Saica on exam chaos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO
125
Today at 06:25
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO at LiveAble
125
Today at 06:40
City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anwar Arendse
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: costly chaos at SA border posts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Mommen
125
Today at 07:20
Why has the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC been decommissioned?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer and Head of the Covid-19 Task Team at Discovery
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:15
Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dave Mountain - Founder at Umbodzi Gin
125
Today at 10:30
FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Calvert - Managing Director at Instant Grass
125
Today at 10:46
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
125
Today at 11:15
International Day of Persons with Disabilities,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
agmad ismail
125
Today at 11:35
Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series, Mathew Mole and Zolani Mahola
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre
125
