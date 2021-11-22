The Cabbage Bandit: Withdrawal of the case

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 3 December 2021 12:25 PM
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update. 3 December 2021 10:52 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
View all Politics
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Business
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The Cabbage Bandit: Withdrawal of the case

The Cabbage Bandit: Withdrawal of the case

22 November 2021 3:49 PM

Guest: 'The Cabbage Bandit' Djo BaNkuna in September after the Tshwane Metro Police raided his veggie patch because they explained it to be illegal to plant vegetables on the council-owned pavement.BaNkuna remained defiant, refused to back down and replanted his garden.On 17/11/2021, The Cabbage Bandit received a letter from the Acting Director for Municipal Courts Prosecution notifying him about the withdrawal of the case


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone

2 December 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Diana Gabaldon is the Author of 'Go Tell The Bees that I am Gone', and she brings to John her own personal story that inspired the creative feat. 
Go Tell The Bees that I am Gone is the much-anticipated return to the Outlander series from bestselling author Diana Gabaldon
The author of the Sunday Times bestselling Outlander series returns with the newest novel in the epic tale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Tourism Industry Depends on Survival over Omicron

2 December 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Chris Gilmour is an investment analyst/market commentator/financial writer and columnist, formerly with Barclays Africa (now Absa) Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Alan Winde Western Province Update

2 December 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT to look into divesting itself of Fossil fuels

2 December 2021 4:43 PM

Guest: David le Paige describes the Fossil Free UCT campaign at the University of Cape Town that is supported by many students, staff and alumni. The campaign brings to attention the urgency to act against climate change, by urging the university to withdraw its investments in fossil fuels, and reinvest in clean, renewable energy. Fossil Free UCT is a campaign of Fossil Free South Africa, and inspired by the international divestment campaign started by global organisation 350.org.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Delicate art of the exit interview

2 December 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Professor Suki Goodman is an associate professor in organisational psychology. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sewerage Reduction Plan

2 December 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Court application to block Shell's Wild Coast seismic survey

1 December 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Melissa Groenink - Program Manager for Defending Rights at Natural Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changed: Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine witnesses

1 December 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Expert Legal Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why we are nostalgic about music we listened to when we were young

1 December 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Dr Kelly Jakubowski

If you are wondering why you are nostalgic about music you listened to when you were young, a recent study by academics at the University of Durham in England might have the answer.
They found that music is closely linked with  both autobiographic memory and emotion, and particularly with positive emotional memories that have social themes.
Also, that this music-related reminiscence bump peaked at around the age of 14 with songs popular when participants  in the study were at this age evoking the most memories overall.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade 12 graduation celebration control

1 December 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

Business

SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

COVID Omicron variant leaves SA’s safari tourism industry in tatters

3 December 2021 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA