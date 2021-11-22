The Cabbage Bandit: Withdrawal of the case

Guest: Dr Kelly Jakubowski



If you are wondering why you are nostalgic about music you listened to when you were young, a recent study by academics at the University of Durham in England might have the answer.

They found that music is closely linked with both autobiographic memory and emotion, and particularly with positive emotional memories that have social themes.

Also, that this music-related reminiscence bump peaked at around the age of 14 with songs popular when participants in the study were at this age evoking the most memories overall.

