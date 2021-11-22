Clothing rental in Cape Town

The British newspaper, the Daily Mail, ran a story yesterday saying that British-based fans of Marks & Spencers will now be able to rent items of clothing from the store for as little as £13 or R270. The clothing will be offered via the website, Hirestreet, as the chain becomes first British high-street brand to make fashion available for hire. Well, a little scouting around and we found that you can do the same thing in Cape Town. To find out more, we're joined by Natasha Liesner, co-founder of StyleRotate, an online fashion rental platform.