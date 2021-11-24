Why are there so few impact craters on earth?

Guest: Roger Lawrence Gibson, a Professor of Structural Geology and Metamorphic Petrology, University of the Witwatersrand.
After a tough time on air during the COVID-19 lockdown, caller Tony reached out to John Maytham to share some words of encouragement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media - and the Local Government Election Results definitely caused a stir!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: singer and songwriter, Gemma GriffithsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Melissa GroeninkLISTEN TO PODCAST
John's bookshelf this week:
China Room Sunjeev Sahota
The Dark Hours Michael Connelly
Belonging The Autobiography Alun Wyn Jones
Forever Young A Memoir Hayley Wills
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel DanckwertsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Daily Maverick Journalist, Kevin Bloom,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pediatrician Dr. Jonda KernerLISTEN TO PODCAST