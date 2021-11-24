Metro Coalitions; a dramatic shift in South African Politics

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Penguin Palooza helps to raise awareness about the endangered African penguin SANCCOB and CapeNature hosted the sixth Penguin Palooza to raise awareness about the endangered African Penguin. 4 December 2021 12:56 PM
'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing. 3 December 2021 1:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive. 3 December 2021 1:49 PM
View all Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Metro Coalitions; a dramatic shift in South African Politics

Metro Coalitions; a dramatic shift in South African Politics

24 November 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Tony Leon elaborates on the extent that South Africa's new coalitions and mayoral chains have delivered a poisonous chalice that must be carried forward into a complex political future at a local, municipal and national level. 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

'You give us so much hope, John' - Tony

3 December 2021 6:45 PM

After a tough time on air during the COVID-19 lockdown, caller Tony reached out to John Maytham to share some words of encouragement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebecca Davis & John Maytham discuss the 'peculiar' LGE results

3 December 2021 6:37 PM

A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media - and the Local Government Election Results definitely caused a stir!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gemma Griffiths introduces a new album 'A girl from Harare' with 'Ava'.

3 December 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: singer and songwriter, Gemma Griffiths 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible

3 December 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs

3 December 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Melissa Groenink

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review with John Maytham

3 December 2021 5:01 PM

John's bookshelf this week:

 
China Room Sunjeev Sahota 


The Dark Hours Michael Connelly

Belonging The Autobiography Alun Wyn Jones


Forever Young A Memoir Hayley Wills

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office

3 December 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa Bird of the Year

3 December 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Daniel Danckwerts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our Burning Planet: Communities, corruption and carcasses

3 December 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: The Daily Maverick Journalist, Kevin Bloom, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it safe to vaccinate young children?

3 December 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: Pediatrician Dr. Jonda Kerner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks

Lifestyle

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

Business

EWN Highlights

President Cyril Ramaphosa eyes stronger trade agreements with West Africa tour

4 December 2021 12:07 PM

NPA has ‘no intention’ of prosecuting murderers of Cradock Four: Foundation

4 December 2021 11:16 AM

Seven killed in Eastern Cape horror crash

4 December 2021 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA