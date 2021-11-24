COVID update with Dr. Nicholas Crisp

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Acting director-general at Department of Health
South Africa’s acting director-general of health, Dr. Nicholas Crisp, brings answers to critical questions put to John by callers on The Afternoon Drive as the COVID virus evolves each day to the response of new concerns of personal health, medical science, medical treatment and public and social governance.
After a tough time on air during the COVID-19 lockdown, caller Tony reached out to John Maytham to share some words of encouragement.
A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media - and the Local Government Election Results definitely caused a stir!
Guest: singer and songwriter, Gemma Griffiths
Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Guest: Melissa Groenink
John's bookshelf this week:
China Room Sunjeev Sahota
The Dark Hours Michael Connelly
Belonging The Autobiography Alun Wyn Jones
Forever Young A Memoir Hayley Wills
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Guest: Daniel Danckwerts
Guest: The Daily Maverick Journalist, Kevin Bloom,
Guest: Pediatrician Dr. Jonda Kerner