Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Latest Local
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

25 November 2021 4:20 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick


Section 25 Amendment

8 December 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Asanda Ngoasheng Political Analyst

South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir announced the signing of an interline agreement on Tuesday.

8 December 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Miles van der Molen | CEO at CemAir

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi briefs the media on latest NPA developments

8 December 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | journalist  at Business Day and Financial Mail

Home alcohol delivery; risk, benefit and control

8 December 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

Vaccine Rollout: Three Government mistakes

8 December 2021 3:58 PM

Guest:  Prof Jeremy Seekings | Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT

The SADTU Mandatory Vaccination Debate

7 December 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: : Nomusa Cembi is the Media Officer at SADTU, and she brings to Mike the factors that the organization is debating in order to find resolve as to whether vaccination should be made mandatory. 
The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) have urged their members to get vaccinated but the two teacher organisations say they will also soon announce their decision on whether they fully support mandatory vaccination. 

The vote on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation

7 December 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

How does one qualify for an honorary academic qualification?

7 December 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: ProfessorDanwood Chirwa | Dean of Law at The University of Cape Town

Behavioral Science and Vaccines

7 December 2021 4:29 PM

Guest:Professor John Joska

The pros and cons of online learning

7 December 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Atelisha Harilal | STADIO National Recruitment Manager

