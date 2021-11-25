The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction

Guest: : Nomusa Cembi is the Media Officer at SADTU, and she brings to Mike the factors that the organization is debating in order to find resolve as to whether vaccination should be made mandatory.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) have urged their members to get vaccinated but the two teacher organisations say they will also soon announce their decision on whether they fully support mandatory vaccination.

