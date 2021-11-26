Des & Dawn; Every Day is an Opening Night; Our Journey Together

Guest: South Africa's musical icons, Des Linberg, to discuss the moving literary memoir that has been published this month to recount the musical legacy and unique journey that he shared with his late wife, Dawn Linberg.

The original biography manuscript 'Des & Dawn; Every Day is an Opening Night; Our Journey Together' was completed before the tragic loss of Dawn in December 2020. The book now stands in honour of her life, telling the tale of two pioneers of South African entertainment in their own words.